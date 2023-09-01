Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Enjoy your music and save this Labor Day weekend with the Bose QuietComfort 45 over-the-ear headphones

Deals Audio
Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-the-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones
It's the official start of Labor Day Weekend in the United States, which means three days of picknicking, swimming, grilling, or whatever it is you enjoy doing in your free time, as a reward for working hard all year long. If listening to your favorite music in privacy, style, and comfort is among those things you enjoy doing, then we have good news for you.

Currently you can score the Bose QuietComfort 45 over-the-ear noise cancelling headphones for $50 off on Amazon and Best Buy. The discount applies to both the triple black and white smoke colorways, so you can match accordingly. Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day?

Launched in 2021 at an MSRP of $329, the Boss QC 45s have stood the test of time as a fan favorite. With a design reminiscent of their predecessor, the QC 45 combines familiarity with innovation.

Notable features include USB-C charging for a swift 2.5-hour full charge, a remarkable 24-hour battery life, and water-resistant capabilities. Improved microphone quality ensures crystal-clear calls, while the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously caters to multitaskers.

The QC 45 also offers two listening modes, Quiet Mode for immersive music and Aware Mode for environmental awareness, making for a tailored listening experience. For those seeking a harmonious blend of comfort and cutting-edge technology, the QC 45 headphones deliver on all fronts.

The headset is also water-resistant to a degree, and comes with its own carrying case. Its microphone also features improved voice quality over the previous generation, after Bose added a fourth member to the mic array.

So, whether you want to go listen to your bass-filled playlist while jogging or lounge by the pool while listening to a good audiobook, there's no better day to do it than with a tried and true set of noise cancelling headphones that won't break the bank but still offer premium quality. Check out the links above for all your shopping options and enjoy that BBQ!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless