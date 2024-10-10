Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

Kuo says iPhone 16 sales are going well and are matching Apple's expectations

Apple
The iPhone 16 Pro held by a person.
Last month, we finally greeted the iPhone 16 series after months of rumors and leaks. Before the official release, expectations about sales of the new iPhones were all over the place: some analysts expected a super-cycle, others were more skeptical. Now, reputable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo has some good news for us about the iPhone 16 sales numbers.

It seems that according to the insider, Apple seems to be right on target with the iPhone 16 sales. These are reportedly matching the company's expectations and there are no supply chain cutbacks anticipated.

The weeks following a big product announcement and release are usually when we start to see signs of potential cutbacks. Although Apple doesn't share numbers about specific sales and shipments, we can gain some knowledge from the supply chain about component cutbacks or increases.

Kuo stated that the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models have had "lackluster" demand compared to last year. However, the Pro models, as it usually happens, are going very well.


The insider says that suppliers have been asked to continue producing two Por models during China's National Day holiday, which indicates that demand for the Pro models has not been disappointing.

Despite this good news for Apple, there are still some questions about the iPhone 16 sales. We will have more accurate data about the actual iPhone sales numbers at the end of October when we're expecting to see Apple share its quarterly earnings report.  

Keep in mind too that we now also have the holiday season approaching, and probably the best time for any type of sales to happen. We'll be having Black Friday next month, and also the big holiday shopping for Christmas. This could also help Apple sell more models, as people seem to be willing to spend more money around this time of the year.

It's interesting to monitor sales on flagship models, and I'm pretty positive that the iPhone 16 sales won't disappoint Apple at all. I will be waiting for a foldable iPhone for an upgrade so I'm sitting this one out, but I'm sure people who are getting their upgrade this year will be more than happy with the iPhone 16 series.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

