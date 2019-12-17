PSA for parents: Do not allow your kids to wear one of these smartwatches
With the holiday shopping season coming to an end, parents need to make sure that they didn't purchase certain low priced children's smartwatches offered for sale by Amazon. So if you are a parent, consider this to be a public service announcement (PSA). Security firm Rapid7 discovered vulnerabilities on three timepieces for children that offer GPS tracking and voice chat. These models, Children's SmartWatch, G36 Children's Smartwatch, and SmarTurtles Kids Smartwatch all use the same hardware and software so any vulnerabilities found on one affect all three watches.
These cheap smartwatches from Amazon could allow a stranger to control your child's device
The report notes that all three smartwatches employ SETracker or SETracker2 as the backend cloud service for both iOS and Android and are associated with a developer listed only as "wcr." According to AppBrain, "wcr" is associated with 3G Elec; the latter is a company based in Shenzhen, China. Rapid7 tried to get in touch with the company, but all email attempts failed.
Rapid7 sums up the issue: "Given an unchanged default password and a lack of SMS filtering, it is possible that an attacker with knowledge of the smartwatch phone number could assume total control of the device, and therefore use the tracking and voice chat functionality with the same permissions as the legitimate user (typically, a parent). Unfortunately, there does not appear to be any mechanism to address the SMS filtering issue without a vendor-supplied firmware update, and such an update is unlikely to materialize given that the providers of these devices are difficult to impossible to locate. With this in mind, current users of these devices who wish to continue to use the device are urged to investigate how to update the SMS control password. Unfortunately, this process can be different per device, and the documentation can be difficult to locate."
If you planned on giving away these watches for the holidays, we'd return them unopened immediately. If your kids already use one, considering the price, we wouldn't take any chances and would just dispose of it immediately after taking a hammer to the unit.
1 Comment
1. cozze02
Posts: 133; Member since: Nov 25, 2012
posted on 7 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):