Kickstarter device records your iPhone calls without fees

Currently, if you want to record a conversation on your iPhone, you will have to install a third-party app from the App Store such as RecMyCall. But after a three-day free trial, you have to pay $7.99 a week or $49.99 a year. Instead of having to make weekly or annual payments, a new device on Kickstarter called Magmo Pro will record your iPhone calls. This unit is placed on the back of a compatible iPhone using the magnetic properties employed by the MagSafe magnetic charging system.





The MagmoPro offers features such as auto-recording, instant playback, and file management via an iOS app. It includes three MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical) microphones that deliver better performance and records audio from multiple directions. The company writes, "Whether you're conducting interviews, participating in business negotiations, or documenting personal calls, Magmo Pro's thought-out microphone system gives accurate and precise recordings."













With a 500mAh battery users can record their calls and conversations for hours without having to worry about whether they have enough battery life. And recording your conversations is important if you're a journalist conducting an interview, a lawyer seeking evidence for a lawsuit, or a researcher who needs to record important information.







The company says, "Magmo Pro provides a powerful tool to capture, store, and review important conversations. Additionally, individuals can use call recordings to keep track of important details, settle disputes, or simply have a record of essential information readily available." So far, on Kickstarter , the device has generated $87,591 in pledges from 792 backers more than crushing its $5,000 goal. The product is expected to ship by this coming October and funding packages are available from $109 (36% off of the expect retail price of $169) up to $219 for a double-pack.





The Magmo Pro is pocketable and is equipped with 32GB of storage that will hold up to 500 hours of recorded conversations. And the Magmo Pro is compatible with Apple's proprietary Lightning charger. The package comes with a Lightning to USB-A cable so it can be synced to a computer to allow you to check the recording files. And an LED light next to the Lightning port will tell you the battery life and the status of a recording in progress. Unlike apps like RecMyCall, there are no monthly fees.



