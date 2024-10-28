Key specs for the Xiaomi 15 series confirmed, including a 5X telephoto camera for the Pro model

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Xiaomi recently dropped official renders of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, both set for an October 29 launch in China. Now, with the debut just around the corner, we are also getting some confirmed details on the Pro model's battery specs and other features.

Huge battery and 5X periscope telephoto camera


On the Chinese social media platform Weibo (translated source), Xiaomi's PR manager Wang Hua confirmed some key specs for the upcoming Xiaomi 15 series. To kick things off, the Xiaomi 15 Pro will indeed feature a 2K resolution display, as rumored before, and it will also feature a 5X periscope telephoto camera on the back.

Moreover, the Xiaomi 15 series comes with a display featuring 1.38 mm symmetrical bezels all around. It supports full brightness DC dimming and promises a 10% reduction in power consumption. Plus, it boasts an impressive peak brightness of 3,200 nits, thanks to the custom M9 materials utilized in its design.

Although the specific makeup of M9 materials is still under wraps, they're anticipated to boost the display's brightness while keeping battery drain to a minimum.


Xiaomi officially shared details about the upcoming Xiaomi 15 series. | Image credit – Xiaomi

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 15 series will be powered by Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, complemented by a custom microarchitecture scheduler developed by Xiaomi. This combo is expected to deliver a 19% boost in task execution efficiency and slash app startup response times by 45.7%.

Last but not least, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is set to house a hefty 6,100 mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the 4,880 mAh battery found in the Xiaomi 14 Pro. Meanwhile, the standard Xiaomi 15 is expected to feature a solid 5,500 mAh battery, complete with support for speedy 90 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging.

As I mentioned earlier, we also have a clear picture of the Xiaomi 15 series design. These new models will stick to the familiar style of their predecessors, sporting that signature square-shaped triple rear camera setup. And speaking of camera setup, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is rumored to include:

  • A 50 MP main camera with a bright f/1.4 aperture
  • A 50 MP ultra-wide lens
  • A brand-new 50 MP Sony IMX858 5X telephoto camera
  • A 32 MP front camera
 
With a slew of new flagship phones like the OnePlus 13 or the Honor Magic 7 hitting the market in China this month, I believe the Xiaomi 15 series, particularly the Pro model, is poised to be a strong competitor. That said, it's still up in the air whether we'll see a global launch or if only the standard model will make its way outside of China. If you're eager to get your hands on the Xiaomi 15 Pro, be sure to stay tuned for updates!
