Key specs for the Xiaomi 15 series confirmed, including a 5X telephoto camera for the Pro model

Xiaomi officially shared details about the upcoming Xiaomi 15 series. | Image credit – Xiaomi





A 50 MP main camera with a bright f/1.4 aperture

A 50 MP ultra-wide lens

A brand-new 50 MP Sony IMX858 5X telephoto camera

A 32 MP front camera



With a slew of new flagship phones like the With a slew of new flagship phones like the OnePlus 13 or the Honor Magic 7 hitting the market in China this month, I believe the Xiaomi 15 series, particularly the Pro model, is poised to be a strong competitor. That said, it's still up in the air whether we'll see a global launch or if only the standard model will make its way outside of China. If you're eager to get your hands on the Xiaomi 15 Pro, be sure to stay tuned for updates!

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 15 series will be powered by Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, complemented by a custom microarchitecture scheduler developed by Xiaomi. This combo is expected to deliver a 19% boost in task execution efficiency and slash app startup response times by 45.7%.Last but not least, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is set to house a hefty 6,100 mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the 4,880 mAh battery found in the Xiaomi 14 Pro. Meanwhile, the standard Xiaomi 15 is expected to feature a solid 5,500 mAh battery, complete with support for speedy 90 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging.As I mentioned earlier, we also have a clear picture of the Xiaomi 15 series design. These new models will stick to the familiar style of their predecessors, sporting that signature square-shaped triple rear camera setup. And speaking of camera setup, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is rumored to include: