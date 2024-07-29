Xiaomi wants to get you into macro photography
Don't tell me you don't enjoy looking at macro photography pictures: even if you're genuinely disinterested in those, I still don't believe you!
Whether you're a macro insects type of person, as opposed to an up close flower aficionado – or maybe your thing is gemstones or minerals – macro is a truly unique field of photography.
Just think about it: once upon a time, you had to invest in sturdy tripods, expensive lighting modules, proper macro lenses that could cost an arm and a leg, not to mention a dedicated camera.
What's more, after reaching deep down in your pockets, you still had to carry around all that equipment with you and set it up (this isn't as fast as you'd expect) every time you come across something worthy of a macro shot. Sure, some photographers will continue to take macro photography shots this way, but they're already hooked.
Even if it turns out that macro is not your thing, you'll be happy to have come to that realization by practicing on a smartphone. Unlike spending a fortune on dedicated macro lenses, cameras, and tripods only to come to the same conclusion. Bob's your uncle.
Xioami's latest blog article is all about macro photography and the proper way to do it.
The article focuses on flowers – one of nature's most captivating subjects. "Their vibrant colors, intricate patterns, and delicate forms make them a favorite for photographers", the article starts.
The phone used in this guide is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra (pictured above) – by no means a budget-friendly handset, but there are plenty of phones out there that come with camera macro features.
Macro photography is all about capturing the tiny details that often go unnoticed by the naked eye. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, for example, is a perfect tool for the job with its tele-macro lenses: this is how one gets up close and personal with the floral subjects.
Take, for instance, the delicate petals of a rose. Viewed through the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, each petal's texture and subtle color gradients come to life.
One of the most fascinating flowers to photograph is the passion fruit flower. Its intricate structure and striking appearance make it a true showstopper. The phone's AI-enhanced camera helps you achieve perfect focus, ensuring that the flower's complex patterns are rendered with precision. The resulting image showcases the passion fruit flower's extraordinary design, highlighting its vibrant colors and intricate details.
Colorful flowers are a joy to photograph, and their bright hues and contrasting colors create stunning visual compositions!
Though the tips below mention the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, they're applicable to numerous phones out there:
Here's an additional tip from yours truly: dear PhoneArena readers, don't stand for too long in the sun when taking up close shots! Macro photography can get you to forget yourself, it's that obsessive!
So, no more excuses: macro photography is so accessible these days, that you must (yeah, you read that right!) give it a try.
My goal, on the other hand, is to get you off that comfortable chair (or couch, or bed) and off to an adventure to find a new hobby to indulge in.
So, why macro photography... and how?
A rose in the middle of a lavender field, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Leica Vibrant, x5 telephoto lens. | Image credit – Xiaomi
A rose petal, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Leica Authentic, x3.2 telephoto lens. | Image credit – Xiaomi
Passionfruit flower, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Leica Authentic, x3.2 telephoto lens. | Image credit – Xiaomi
Tips for great flower photography
- Get close: Use the macro mode on your Xiaomi 14 Ultra to capture intricate flower details, revealing textures and patterns that are otherwise hidden.
- Focus on the details: Pay attention to small elements, such as the pollen on a stamen or the veins on a petal. These details can make your photos more interesting and unique.
- Play with light: Natural light is your best friend when photographing flowers. Try shooting during the golden hours (early morning or late afternoon) for soft, warm light that enhances the beauty of your subjects.
- Experiment with angles: Don’t just shoot from above. Try different angles and perspectives to find the most compelling composition.
- Use backgrounds: A clean, uncluttered background can help your flower subject stand out. Use the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's portrait mode to create a beautifully blurred background that emphasizes the flower.
