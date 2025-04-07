Fan-favorite JBL Xtreme 4 becomes irresistible after a hefty discount at Walmart

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

It's always an unmissable opportunity to grab the loud JBL Xtreme 4 at a lower price, and Lady Luck is giving you yet another chance with Walmart's current offer.

Right now, the retailer is selling this bad boy at a 30% discount, allowing you to save $114 on the Black Camo model. This means you can snag one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market for only $265.99 instead of paying the usual cost of $380. We suggest you act fast, as the speaker is a true bargain at this price, and you definitely don't want to miss out on getting one.

JBL Xtreme 4: Save a whopping $114 at Walmart!

$265 99
$379 95
$114 off (30%)
The popular JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker is selling for $114 off its original price. This means you can score one for just under $266, which is an unmissable deal. The speaker delivers loud sound perfect for parties and offers great durability, along with awesome battery life. It can even double as a power bank! Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Walmart


As a proper party speaker, this fella has enough power to deliver sound to a whole gathering. In addition, you can pair it with other JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature for an even louder and more immersive experience.

Another thing you can do with the JBL Xtreme 4 is bring it anywhere. With a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it's fully dust-tight and can be submerged in water up to 3.3 feet deep for 30 minutes. So, you can take your gatherings to the beach, the park, or even the forest with peace of mind, knowing your party speaker can survive anything.

Did we mention that it also has great battery life, delivering up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge? And if that's not enough, it can even double as a power bank, charging your phone while playing music.

So, when we consider everything, the JBL Xtreme 4 is worth every penny and a top choice for anyone looking for a loud party speaker at a great price. Don't wait—save big today!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.
