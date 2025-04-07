Fan-favorite JBL Xtreme 4 becomes irresistible after a hefty discount at Walmart
It's always an unmissable opportunity to grab the loud JBL Xtreme 4 at a lower price, and Lady Luck is giving you yet another chance with Walmart's current offer.
Right now, the retailer is selling this bad boy at a 30% discount, allowing you to save $114 on the Black Camo model. This means you can snag one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market for only $265.99 instead of paying the usual cost of $380. We suggest you act fast, as the speaker is a true bargain at this price, and you definitely don't want to miss out on getting one.
As a proper party speaker, this fella has enough power to deliver sound to a whole gathering. In addition, you can pair it with other JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature for an even louder and more immersive experience.
Another thing you can do with the JBL Xtreme 4 is bring it anywhere. With a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it's fully dust-tight and can be submerged in water up to 3.3 feet deep for 30 minutes. So, you can take your gatherings to the beach, the park, or even the forest with peace of mind, knowing your party speaker can survive anything.
So, when we consider everything, the JBL Xtreme 4 is worth every penny and a top choice for anyone looking for a loud party speaker at a great price. Don't wait—save big today!
Did we mention that it also has great battery life, delivering up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge? And if that's not enough, it can even double as a power bank, charging your phone while playing music.
