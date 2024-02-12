Save on the JBL Xtreme 3 and rock the whole block without breaking the bank! Your neighbors hate this deal

JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth Speaker: Save $130! Get the JBL Xtreme 3 on Amazon and save $130 in the process. This is a loud speaker with awesome sound, perfect for huge gatherings Furthermore, it's dust and water-resistant and is a great bargain at its current price. $130 off (34%) Buy at Amazon

The JBL Xtreme 3 brings the party to the extreme. Thanks to its two woofers and two tweeters, each with 25W power, and two JBL Bass Radiators, this bad boy produces loud but at the same time clear sound with deep bass, making it perfect for big gatherings.And don't fret over someone spilling something on it. The JBL Xtreme 3 has an IP67 dust and water-resistant rating, which means it can take a splash or two. Or even a dunk in, let's say, a pool once summer comes again.But what about the battery life? Well, the JBL Xtreme 3 offers up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge, so you can keep the party going all night. On top of that, this handsome fella sports a built-in power bank and can charge your phone. However, we should note that battery life depends on many factors, including how loud you are blasting your songs, and the speaker may not last 15 hours on a single charge if used at its maximum volume.On top of all we mentioned, the JBL Xtreme 3 also supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality, allowing you to pair it with other PartyBoost-compatible JBL speakers for the ultimate party.So, what are you still waiting for? Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at a discounted price now while the offer is still hot!