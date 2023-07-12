These JBL wireless earbuds are awfully cheap just for Prime Day

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones $60 off (60%) $39 95 $99 95 Buy at Amazon

A 60 percent discount for a pair of earbuds that typically cost $100 is definitely a great deal, so if you haven’t already spent your entire budget, the JBL Tune 230NC TWS earphones are too good to miss. To make the case stronger, it’s worth noting that these specific earbuds have a rating of 4.3 out of 5.0 from nearly 12,000 reviews, which basically guarantees that these are very good.Speaking of which, JBL’s Tune 230NC TWS earbuds feature active noise canceling with Smart Ambient. Also, they offer around 8 hours of playtime when noise canceling is enabled (10 hours without) and an additional 24 hours with the charging case with noise canceling active (30 hours without).To top it all off, the JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds are water resistant and sweatproof. They are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, so there’s no reason not to check them out no matter what smartphone you’re using as your daily driver.