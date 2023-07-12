These JBL wireless earbuds are awfully cheap just for Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
JBL has a bunch of great deals up and running on Amazon just for Prime Day, but many of its products are already sold out. That makes perfect sense considering that the discount is very generous and the products pretty good.
Before we end this year’s Prime Day sale event, we have one more JBL deal to highlight, one that’s too crazy to miss. The JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds are no less than 60 percent off on Amazon. This is a Prime Day deal, which means you absolutely must be a Prime member to get the huge discount.
A 60 percent discount for a pair of earbuds that typically cost $100 is definitely a great deal, so if you haven’t already spent your entire budget, the JBL Tune 230NC TWS earphones are too good to miss. To make the case stronger, it’s worth noting that these specific earbuds have a rating of 4.3 out of 5.0 from nearly 12,000 reviews, which basically guarantees that these are very good.
To top it all off, the JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds are water resistant and sweatproof. They are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, so there’s no reason not to check them out no matter what smartphone you’re using as your daily driver.
Another important thing worth mentioning is that Amazon had both the Blue and White versions on sale for 60 percent off, but only the blue model is still in stock right now. You can check whether or not the white ones are back in stock, but we doubt that will happen until after Prime Day ends.
Speaking of which, JBL’s Tune 230NC TWS earbuds feature active noise canceling with Smart Ambient. Also, they offer around 8 hours of playtime when noise canceling is enabled (10 hours without) and an additional 24 hours with the charging case with noise canceling active (30 hours without).
