Last-minute Prime Day deal on JBL Xtreme 2 gives you more than 50% off
We are just a few hours away from the end of Prime Day 2023, but there is always time to catch a really good deal, or even a great one, on that matter.
The JBL Xtreme 2 price is now down by the amazing 58%, which honestly is one of the best deals this year. You can now get this light, compact, and yet, impressively powerful Bluetooth speaker for $179 instead of $429. It's no surprise that the JBL Xtreme 2 boasts an outstanding rating of 4.7 out of 5 based on nearly 14,000 reviews on Amazon.
If you're in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker, but the price of the Xtreme 2 doesn't meet your budget, consider checking out the JBL Flip 5. Currently, the Flip 5 is available for $89 instead of its usual price of $129, which is a rather tempting deal, in my opinion. While the Flip 5 may not match the power of the Xtreme 2, it is smaller, lighter, and still delivers the premium JBL sound quality.
And for those interested in the best phone deals available during Prime Day this year, we have you covered. We have compiled the top phone deals in one convenient place for you to peruse. Who knows, you might decide to grab a new phone to complement your new Bluetooth speaker.
Тop 3 Prime Day phone deals today:
The JBL Xtreme 2 is a battery-powered wireless speaker that can transform any outdoor gathering into a party with its powerful sound. It is also waterproof and can provide up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. And here's an interesting feature: the JBL Xtreme 2 even has a built-in bottle opener. So, you needn't worry about forgetting one as long as you have your speaker with you.
Of course, if you're seeking a Bluetooth speaker from a brand other than JBL, you can explore our curated selection of the best Bluetooth speaker deals on Prime Day 2023. Sony speakers and Anker's Soundcore series are also offering enticing discounts.
