The budget high-end-ish bass-heavy JBL Tune 130NC can now be yours for 50% off their price on Amazon

Being a budget product, you would expect the JBL Tune 130NC to sound... meh. But, actually, this is not the case here. These earbuds offer clear and incredible audio quality. They even have a huge emphasis on bass, which is something hip-hop lovers will surely appreciate. But if you don't like how they sound out of the box, you can always tailor them to your liking via the EQ in the JBL app.



Also, usually, budget earbuds don't have very good ANC — if they even have such a functionality in the first place. However, again, this is not the case with the JBL Tune 130NC. The ANC here is pretty decent for such budget earbuds.



The JBL Tune 130NC exceed expectations in another department: battery life. These are just unkillable. Well, not unkillable unkillable, but they do offer really impressive battery life indeed. On their own, the earbuds last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Add the case, and the listening time of these bad boys goes up to 30 hours. These are amazing numbers for earbuds with such a budget price tag. Also, the JBL Tune 130NC are IPX4-certified, which means they are good for the gym and can become your new workout earbuds.



So, with great sound, decent ANC, incredible battery life, and now a 50% lower price tag, you should not just shortlist the JBL Tune 130NC; you should go and get a pair of these while they are so heavily discounted on Amazon.

If you've been scouring the web for a pair of great earbuds at a really budget price and haven't been able to find such earphones yet, today is your lucky day. Your hunt has just ended.At the moment, Amazon is offering the budget-friendly JBL Tune 130NC earbuds with a really incredible 50% discount. This means you now have the chance to grab a pair of JBL Tune 130NC earbuds for $50 off their price if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal now. With such an incredible discount, the JBL Tune 130NC are a real steal.