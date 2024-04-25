The good-sounding JBL Tune 130NC are on sale for less than $60 and are a real temptation

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Once again, Lady Luck is allowing you to grab good-sounding earbuds at an extremely budget-friendly price. For yet another time, the remarkable JBL Tune 130NC are discounted on Amazon and available at a sweet $40 discount.

Now, we understand that $40 doesn't seem like a huge markdown. However, this translates to a 40% saving, and it allows you to snag a pair of JBL Tune 130NC for less than $60! This offer was available back in January, and we are happy to welcome it at the end of April again. So, if you are in the market for new budget earbuds, we suggest pulling the trigger on this deal today!

The JBL Tune 130NC may fall in the budget category, but they pack quite a lot for their affordable price. They deliver good sound with rich bass. And if their default sound profile is not your cup of tea, you can easily tailor them to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their companion JBL app. Additionally, they come with a capable ANC, despite their pocket-friendly price.

Another selling point is their good battery life. On their own, the earbuds offer up to 10 hours of listening time. With their case, their total playback goes up to 30 hours. On top of that, they are IPX4 certified, giving you the green light to use them at the gym.

Yep, the JBL Tune 130NC are quite impressive for earbuds available for under the $60 mark. But this discount won't stay up for grabs forever, so tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a pair at a discounted price now while you can!
