The premium JBL Tour PRO+ are now dirt cheap thanks to a generous 50% price cut at Best Buy

The premium JBL Tour PRO+ are now dirt cheap thanks to a generous 50% price cut on Amazon
Grabbing a pair of great-sounding Pro-grade earbuds for 50% off their price may sound like a dream, but in reality, it's currently an opportunity you just cannot afford to miss out on! And we are not even exaggerating!

At the moment, Best Buy has JBL's premium earbuds, the JBL Tour PRO+, on sale at an enticing 50% discount, allowing you to save about $100 on these amazing earphones and snatch a pair of Pro earbuds without breaking the bank.

JBL Tour PRO+: Now $100 OFF at Best Buy!

Grab JBL's premium earbuds, the Tour PRO+ for $100 off their price at Best Buy. The earbuds have nice sound, good ANC, and are a real bang for your buck! So, tap the deal button and snatch a pair at a reduced price today!
JBL Tour PRO+: Save $90 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can snag a pair of JBL's premium earbuds, the Tour PRO+, for $90 off their price on Amazon if you don't like Best Buy for some reason.
While the JBL Tour PRO+ had been enjoying better markdowns in the past, like when they were discounted by 55% on Amazon or by 65% at Woot, they are still a bargain, as you can get them for under $100 even when available for 50% below sticker. Furthermore, the earphones have a lot to offer, especially given their current budget-friendly price.

As true Pro earbuds, the JBL Tour PRO+ have strong bass and sound incredible. But even if you are not a fan of their default sound profile, you can easily tailor their audio to your preferences by using the EQ functionality in their companion JBL app.

In addition to their audio capabilities, the JBL Tour PRO+ pack good ANC, which does a pretty decent job of muting low-frequency sounds such as the hum of your air conditioner, but has trouble in silencing high-frequency noises like car honks. Furthermore, the earbuds support both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

But you are also probably curious about their battery life as well. In this regard, the JBL Tour PRO+ provide up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 8 hours with it disabled. When you add their case, however, their battery life goes up to 32 hours. Additionally, their case supports wireless charging.

As you can see, the JBL Tour PRO+ are pretty great for earbuds available under the $100 markdown. So be sure to act fast and snatch a pair at a reduced price while you can — preferably today.

