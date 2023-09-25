Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap

Deals Audio
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on
Every gym rat should have a pair of awesome-sounding workout earbuds or headphones. If you still don't have one, then this deal is for you, and you should definitely capitalize on it while you have the chance.

At the moment, Amazon has the JBL Reflect Mini True NC workout earbuds on sale for a whopping 53% off their price, which means you will score savings of $80 if you take advantage of this deal and grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC today.

JBL Reflect Mini NC: Save $80!

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini NC from Amazon and save $80 in the process. The earbuds have good sound, decent battery life, and are a real steal at that price.
$80 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon


As a true pair of workout earbuds, the JBL Reflect Mini True NC deliver awesome sound with great emphasis on bass, which means they will give you that extra oomph you need to break your bench record. On the other hand, you can use the EQ functionality in their companion JBL headphones app to tailor their sound to your liking in case you are not a bass head and prefer a more balanced sound, for example.

In addition to their good sound, the JBL Reflect Mini True NC sport ANC, which is not exactly top-tier but offers a modest noise cancellation. Additionally, the earbuds have a very tight seal, which deliver a pretty good passive noise cancellation.

Of course, as real workout earbuds, the JBL Reflect Mini True NC also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating, which means they can survive even the heaviest of your workouts. On top of that, the earbuds sport ear fins for an even more stable fit so that you can run for miles without needing to constantly adjust them.

As for their battery life, the JBL Reflect Mini True NC offers around 6 hours of listening time with ANC on and 7 hours with ANC off. The case adds an additional 12 hours of battery life with ANC enabled or 14 hours with it disabled.

The JBL Reflect Mini True NC are just great earbuds. They pack a great sound, stable fit, a water resistance rating, and now a really budget-friendly price. However, the earbuds will return to their normal price sooner or later, so be sure to tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a pair at a discounted price right now while the offer is still available.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless