Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap

As a true pair of workout earbuds, the JBL Reflect Mini True NC deliver awesome sound with great emphasis on bass, which means they will give you that extra oomph you need to break your bench record. On the other hand, you can use the EQ functionality in their companion JBL headphones app to tailor their sound to your liking in case you are not a bass head and prefer a more balanced sound, for example.In addition to their good sound, the JBL Reflect Mini True NC sport ANC, which is not exactly top-tier but offers a modest noise cancellation. Additionally, the earbuds have a very tight seal, which deliver a pretty good passive noise cancellation.Of course, as real workout earbuds, the JBL Reflect Mini True NC also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating, which means they can survive even the heaviest of your workouts. On top of that, the earbuds sport ear fins for an even more stable fit so that you can run for miles without needing to constantly adjust them.As for their battery life, the JBL Reflect Mini True NC offers around 6 hours of listening time with ANC on and 7 hours with ANC off. The case adds an additional 12 hours of battery life with ANC enabled or 14 hours with it disabled.The JBL Reflect Mini True NC are just great earbuds. They pack a great sound, stable fit, a water resistance rating, and now a really budget-friendly price. However, the earbuds will return to their normal price sooner or later, so be sure to tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a pair at a discounted price right now while the offer is still available.