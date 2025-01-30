Light-show-capable JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker gets a lovely discount at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for a capable Bluetooth speaker with its own light show, then we suggest you take advantage of this offer and grab a JBL Pulse 5 at a discounted price while you can.
Right now, this bad boy is discounted by $56 at Walmart and can be yours for just $194. Given it usually goes for about $250 and that neither Amazon nor Best Buy is offering a similar deal, we believe that Walmart's promo is worth taking advantage of.
True, a $56 discount may seem insignificant at first, but the speaker brings a lot to the table and deserves your hard-earned cash. Firstly, it offers great and loud sound, complemented by a gorgeous 360-degree light show, which syncs to the audio. You can easily adjust both the sound and the light show via the companion JBL Portable app.
In addition, the speaker offers excellent durability, boasting a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This implies that our friend here has complete protection against dust particles and can withstand submersion of up to 3 feet for about 30 minutes. It also has good battery life, delivering up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.
In conclusion, the JBL Pulse 5 packs awesome sound and will make your parties even more mesmerizing with its fancy light show. Furthermore, you'll be able to bring it anywhere, including the beach, while having peace of mind that your speaker won't break and will continue to serve you well for years to come. So, don't wait! Tap the offer button in this article and snag a brand-new JBL Pulse 5 for less now while the offer lasts!
