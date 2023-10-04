Have the ultimate party with the loud and light show-capable JBL Pulse 4, which is currently 42% off on Amazon

JBL Pulse 4 Black: Now $105 OFF on Amazon! Grab the JBL Pulse 4 in Black from Amazon and save $105 in the process. The speaker offers great, loud sound and an incredible light show. $105 off (42%) Buy at Amazon

The JBL Pulse 4 sports an awesome 360-degree speaker array, which offers great and loud sound. Additionally, the Pulse 4 comes with JBL's PartyBoost, which allows you to pair it with other JBL speakers, thus letting you create the ultimate party.Of course, it would be nice if your ultimate party features a fancy light show. Fortunately for you, the JBL Pulse 4 has a 360-degree LED light show with four different profiles on board for an even more engaging listening experience.Additionally, the JBL Pulse 4 has an IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing it to survive a quick immersion in water. So, it should be fine if someone accidentally spills its drink on it.As for its battery life, JBL claims that its Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker lasts around 12 hours on a single charge. However, keep in mind that if you crank up the volume and have the speaker's light show running for the ultimate experience, it might not last as long.The JBL Pulse 4 offers a lot for its price. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes this awesome Bluetooth speaker an even bigger bargain than usual. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to act fast. Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch a JBL Pulse 4 for up to $105 off its price now!