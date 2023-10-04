Have the ultimate party with the loud and light show-capable JBL Pulse 4, which is currently 42% off on Amazon
You are in the market for a new, awesome-sounding Bluetooth speaker? Well, you have just found what you've been looking for. At the moment, Amazon has a killer deal on the JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker in black, selling it for 42% off its usual price. This means you will save $105 if you pull the trigger on this deal. We should note that the white-color model is also discounted but with a slightly lower $100 discount.
The JBL Pulse 4 sports an awesome 360-degree speaker array, which offers great and loud sound. Additionally, the Pulse 4 comes with JBL's PartyBoost, which allows you to pair it with other JBL speakers, thus letting you create the ultimate party.
Of course, it would be nice if your ultimate party features a fancy light show. Fortunately for you, the JBL Pulse 4 has a 360-degree LED light show with four different profiles on board for an even more engaging listening experience.
As for its battery life, JBL claims that its Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker lasts around 12 hours on a single charge. However, keep in mind that if you crank up the volume and have the speaker's light show running for the ultimate experience, it might not last as long.
The JBL Pulse 4 offers a lot for its price. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes this awesome Bluetooth speaker an even bigger bargain than usual. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to act fast. Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch a JBL Pulse 4 for up to $105 off its price now!
Additionally, the JBL Pulse 4 has an IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing it to survive a quick immersion in water. So, it should be fine if someone accidentally spills its drink on it.
