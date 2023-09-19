The loud and light show-capable JBL Pulse 4 is now on sale for 40% off its price on Amazon

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
JBL is among the companies that make some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. Not only that, but its speakers are often budget-friendly despite offering premium sound. And now, you can grab an awesome pocket-friendly JBL Bluetooth speaker at an even more budget-friendly price.

Right now, Amazon has an amazing deal on the JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker, offering it for 40% off its price. So, if you open your calculator app and start calculating, you will see that you can now grab a JBL Pulse 4 with a sweet $100 discount if you capitalize on this sweet deal.

The JBL Pulse 4 comes with a 360-degree speaker array, which delivers incredible sound, making it perfect for gatherings. Also, the Pulse 4 supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality. And if you or one of your friends has another JBL speaker with PartyBoost support, you can pair your JBL Pulse 4 with it, thus increasing the loudness to higher levels.

Now, add the 360-degree LED light show that the JBL Pulse 4 offers, and you will have a proper party. Furthermore, the speaker supports four light show profiles for an even more engaging listening experience.

In addition to its nice sound and light show capabilities, the JBL Pulse 4 comes with an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means it can survive a quick immersion in water.

According to JBL, the Pulse 4 delivers about 12 hours of playtime, but keep in mind that it may not last that long if you blast your songs very loud and have turned the speaker's light show on.

As you can see, the JBL Pulse 4 is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker. And now it's an even bigger bargain with Amazon's current discount. So tap the deal button and grab a JBL Pulse 4 for $100 off its price now!

