Amazon slashes $100 off the loud JBL PartyBox On-The-Go, letting you host the ultimate karaoke party for less

The awesome thing about summer is that you can have big gatherings outside and create wonderful memories with your friends. If you want, you can even turn your gathering into a big party by blasting awesome songs with a party speaker.Of course, such a device will usually set you back quite a lot of cash. That's why we are happy to share that the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is currently on sale for $100 off its price on Amazon, letting you elevate your parties for under $250.As a proper, well, party box, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is big but at the same time easy to carry as it comes with a shoulder strap. And while it isn't a speaker you can bring on a hiking trip, its huge dimensions allow it to produce a powerful sound, enough for your big gathering.It even sports dedicated ports for a guitar and microphone, letting you show off your guitar skills or host your own karaoke night. In addition, the speaker sports a dynamic light show that synchronizes with the music you are listening to.There is also an IPX4 water resistance rating, giving the speaker protection against splashes of water. In other words, this bad boy should be able to survive a few accidental spills.As for battery life, it should provide you with up to 6 hours of listening time. Of course, your playtime will vary based on how loud you're listening and whether you've turned on the speaker's light show.Overall, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go puts a lot on the table, delivering loud sound, dynamic light show, and letting you plug a guitar or a mic. So, act fast and save on one now while the offer is still available!