JBL’s new Flip 7 and Charge 6 are here and your summer playlists are begging for them

JBL has also upgraded the audio experience with a revamped woofer, promising richer sound. But the real standout here is battery life – 24 hours on a single charge, which is several hours more than its predecessor. Playtime Boost extends that even further, and if you are in a hurry, the quick-charge feature will come in clutch.True to its name, the Charge 6 isn’t just about delivering booming sound – it also doubles as a power source. With its built-in USB-C power bank, you can juice up your devices on the fly. Plus, it also supports Auracast pairing, letting you and your friends sync multiple JBL Auracast-enabled speakers for an extended 28-hour listening session with Playtime Boost.And because everything seems to come with AI nowadays, JBL isn’t sitting this one out. Both theand Charge 6 feature AI Sound Boost, a smart audio tuning system that analyzes the signal in real-time, pushing the drivers to their limit while keeping distortion in check. The result? A more powerful, clearer sound experience.Finally, let’s talk about pricing and when you can get your hands on these. Theis already available for pre-order, with shipping set to begin on April 6. It’ll cost you $150.If you’re eyeing the Charge 6, it’s also up for pre-order with the same April 6 shipping date. With its bigger battery and extra features, it comes in at a slightly higher price – $200.