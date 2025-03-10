GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

JBL’s new Flip 7 and Charge 6 are here and your summer playlists are begging for them

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Audio
A photo of a young person holding the new JBL Charge 6 and the Flip 7 speakers in their hands.
Right in time for the upcoming summer, JBL has refreshed its portable speaker lineup with two new additions – the seventh-gen JBL Flip and the sixth-gen JBL Charge.

The Flip 7 brings some fresh upgrades, including a new swappable strap with a carabiner and a redesigned control layout compared to its predecessor. It also comes in a variety of colors – black, blue, white, red, camo, and purple – so there’s something for everyone.

The new Flip 7 in all the available colors it comes in. | Image credit – JBL

Since the Flip 6 already ranked among the best portable Bluetooth speakers, any improvements here are just a bonus. JBL has stepped things up with a more powerful woofer, which should deliver even better sound quality.

The Flip 7 isn’t just about audio upgrades, though. It now boasts an IP68 rating, making it even more resistant to water and dust, so you can take your music pretty much anywhere. Battery life has also been extended to last up to 16 hours with Playtime Boost.

On the connectivity side, it supports Bluetooth 5.4 for a more stable connection and introduces Auracast pairing, allowing it to link up with other JBL Auracast-enabled speakers for a bigger, more immersive sound experience.

The Charge 6 also comes with a fresh look, featuring a redesigned button layout and a strap that’s not only detachable but also adjustable for added convenience. It’s available in the same color lineup as the Flip 7 – black, blue, white, red, camo, and purple – giving you plenty of options.

The new Charge 6 can be yours in six different colors, too. | Image credit – JBL

JBL has also upgraded the audio experience with a revamped woofer, promising richer sound. But the real standout here is battery life – 24 hours on a single charge, which is several hours more than its predecessor. Playtime Boost extends that even further, and if you are in a hurry, the quick-charge feature will come in clutch.

True to its name, the Charge 6 isn’t just about delivering booming sound – it also doubles as a power source. With its built-in USB-C power bank, you can juice up your devices on the fly. Plus, it also supports Auracast pairing, letting you and your friends sync multiple JBL Auracast-enabled speakers for an extended 28-hour listening session with Playtime Boost.

Recommended Stories
And because everything seems to come with AI nowadays, JBL isn’t sitting this one out. Both the Flip 7 and Charge 6 feature AI Sound Boost, a smart audio tuning system that analyzes the signal in real-time, pushing the drivers to their limit while keeping distortion in check. The result? A more powerful, clearer sound experience.

Finally, let’s talk about pricing and when you can get your hands on these. The Flip 7 is already available for pre-order, with shipping set to begin on April 6. It’ll cost you $150.

If you’re eyeing the Charge 6, it’s also up for pre-order with the same April 6 shipping date. With its bigger battery and extra features, it comes in at a slightly higher price – $200.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless