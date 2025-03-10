JBL’s new Flip 7 and Charge 6 are here and your summer playlists are begging for them
Up Next:
Right in time for the upcoming summer, JBL has refreshed its portable speaker lineup with two new additions – the seventh-gen JBL Flip and the sixth-gen JBL Charge.
The Flip 7 brings some fresh upgrades, including a new swappable strap with a carabiner and a redesigned control layout compared to its predecessor. It also comes in a variety of colors – black, blue, white, red, camo, and purple – so there’s something for everyone.
On the connectivity side, it supports Bluetooth 5.4 for a more stable connection and introduces Auracast pairing, allowing it to link up with other JBL Auracast-enabled speakers for a bigger, more immersive sound experience.
True to its name, the Charge 6 isn’t just about delivering booming sound – it also doubles as a power source. With its built-in USB-C power bank, you can juice up your devices on the fly. Plus, it also supports Auracast pairing, letting you and your friends sync multiple JBL Auracast-enabled speakers for an extended 28-hour listening session with Playtime Boost.
And because everything seems to come with AI nowadays, JBL isn’t sitting this one out. Both the Flip 7 and Charge 6 feature AI Sound Boost, a smart audio tuning system that analyzes the signal in real-time, pushing the drivers to their limit while keeping distortion in check. The result? A more powerful, clearer sound experience.
If you’re eyeing the Charge 6, it’s also up for pre-order with the same April 6 shipping date. With its bigger battery and extra features, it comes in at a slightly higher price – $200.
The Flip 7 brings some fresh upgrades, including a new swappable strap with a carabiner and a redesigned control layout compared to its predecessor. It also comes in a variety of colors – black, blue, white, red, camo, and purple – so there’s something for everyone.
The new Flip 7 in all the available colors it comes in. | Image credit – JBL
Since the Flip 6 already ranked among the best portable Bluetooth speakers, any improvements here are just a bonus. JBL has stepped things up with a more powerful woofer, which should deliver even better sound quality.
The Flip 7 isn’t just about audio upgrades, though. It now boasts an IP68 rating, making it even more resistant to water and dust, so you can take your music pretty much anywhere. Battery life has also been extended to last up to 16 hours with Playtime Boost.
On the connectivity side, it supports Bluetooth 5.4 for a more stable connection and introduces Auracast pairing, allowing it to link up with other JBL Auracast-enabled speakers for a bigger, more immersive sound experience.
The Charge 6 also comes with a fresh look, featuring a redesigned button layout and a strap that’s not only detachable but also adjustable for added convenience. It’s available in the same color lineup as the Flip 7 – black, blue, white, red, camo, and purple – giving you plenty of options.
The new Charge 6 can be yours in six different colors, too. | Image credit – JBL
JBL has also upgraded the audio experience with a revamped woofer, promising richer sound. But the real standout here is battery life – 24 hours on a single charge, which is several hours more than its predecessor. Playtime Boost extends that even further, and if you are in a hurry, the quick-charge feature will come in clutch.
True to its name, the Charge 6 isn’t just about delivering booming sound – it also doubles as a power source. With its built-in USB-C power bank, you can juice up your devices on the fly. Plus, it also supports Auracast pairing, letting you and your friends sync multiple JBL Auracast-enabled speakers for an extended 28-hour listening session with Playtime Boost.
Recommended Stories
Finally, let’s talk about pricing and when you can get your hands on these. The Flip 7 is already available for pre-order, with shipping set to begin on April 6. It’ll cost you $150.
If you’re eyeing the Charge 6, it’s also up for pre-order with the same April 6 shipping date. With its bigger battery and extra features, it comes in at a slightly higher price – $200.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: