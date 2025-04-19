Generous 33% discount makes the JBL Live Pro 2 a sub-$100 bargain





JBL Live Pro 2: Now 33% off on Amazon! $50 off (33%) Grab the JBL Live Pro 2 for just under $100 and score a sweet $50 off with this Amazon deal! These earbuds deliver solid sound and ANC, with the added bonus of adjustable noise-canceling. Plus, you get up to 40 hours of playtime with the case. Don’t wait—snag a pair at this price before the deal’s gone! Buy at Amazon



While they may not rank among the



As self-respecting Pro earbuds, they also feature active noise cancellation that works surprisingly well for a sub-$100 pair. Even better, the ANC is adaptive, automatically adjusting to your surroundings. That's a rare feature to find in budget-friendly earbuds.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



Speaking of workouts, these earbuds are IPX5-certified, meaning they can withstand water splashes from any direction. That makes them a solid choice for the gym as well.



As you can see, at just under $100, the JBL Live Pro 2 offers a ton of value, packing great sound, capable ANC, and solid battery life. So, don't miss out—save while you can! While they may not rank among the best earbuds on the market and are a bit behind top-tier models like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, they still offer impressive sound for their budget-friendly price. But even if you aren't a fan of their default sound profile, you can always tailor them to your taste via the built-in EQ in their JBL Headphones companion app.As self-respecting Pro earbuds, they also feature active noise cancellation that works surprisingly well for a sub-$100 pair. Even better, the ANC is adaptive, automatically adjusting to your surroundings. That's a rare feature to find in budget-friendly earbuds.The battery life is another strong point, offering up to 10 hours of playback without ANC. Toss in the charging case, and you're looking at a total of 40 hours, making these a solid pick for commuting, workouts, or just kicking back and relaxing.Speaking of workouts, these earbuds are IPX5-certified, meaning they can withstand water splashes from any direction. That makes them a solid choice for the gym as well.As you can see, at just under $100, the JBL Live Pro 2 offers a ton of value, packing great sound, capable ANC, and solid battery life. So, don't miss out—save while you can!

On the hunt for awesome earbuds at a great price? The JBL Live Pro 2 are a solid pick, especially at their current cost on Amazon.Right now, you can snag a pair for 33% off and save $50, which means you'll be getting Pro-grade earbuds for just under $100. Sure, the promo's been around for a while, but considering how much value these bad boys deliver—and the fact they usually cost around $150—it's still a can't-miss deal.