Generous 33% discount makes the JBL Live Pro 2 a sub-$100 bargain

On the hunt for awesome earbuds at a great price? The JBL Live Pro 2 are a solid pick, especially at their current cost on Amazon.

Right now, you can snag a pair for 33% off and save $50, which means you'll be getting Pro-grade earbuds for just under $100. Sure, the promo's been around for a while, but considering how much value these bad boys deliver—and the fact they usually cost around $150—it's still a can't-miss deal.

JBL Live Pro 2: Now 33% off on Amazon!

$50 off (33%)
Grab the JBL Live Pro 2 for just under $100 and score a sweet $50 off with this Amazon deal! These earbuds deliver solid sound and ANC, with the added bonus of adjustable noise-canceling. Plus, you get up to 40 hours of playtime with the case.
Buy at Amazon


While they may not rank among the best earbuds on the market and are a bit behind top-tier models like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, they still offer impressive sound for their budget-friendly price. But even if you aren't a fan of their default sound profile, you can always tailor them to your taste via the built-in EQ in their JBL Headphones companion app.

As self-respecting Pro earbuds, they also feature active noise cancellation that works surprisingly well for a sub-$100 pair. Even better, the ANC is adaptive, automatically adjusting to your surroundings. That's a rare feature to find in budget-friendly earbuds.

The battery life is another strong point, offering up to 10 hours of playback without ANC. Toss in the charging case, and you're looking at a total of 40 hours, making these a solid pick for commuting, workouts, or just kicking back and relaxing.

Speaking of workouts, these earbuds are IPX5-certified, meaning they can withstand water splashes from any direction. That makes them a solid choice for the gym as well.

As you can see, at just under $100, the JBL Live Pro 2 offers a ton of value, packing great sound, capable ANC, and solid battery life. So, don't miss out—save while you can!
