Save 33% on the JBL Live Pro 2 with this limited-time sale at Amazon
Seeking wireless earbuds with JBL Signature Sound, decent noise cancelation, and a wireless charging case? Get the JBL Live Pro 2! These fellas don't just check most boxes — they're also affordable at ~$150. However, Amazon's limited-time sale lets you buy a pair for 33% off, which brings them down to just about $100.
While we've seen these fellas at slightly lower prices last year, this is still their best discount of 2025. It's gone live before, but that doesn't mean you should neglect it. If you need causal all-around earbuds that won't cost you an arm and a leg, just grab these puppies.
The Live Pro 2 deliver an impressive ANC performance. They feature Adaptive ANC, which allows you to adjust the noise canceling levels to fit your environment and can filter out low-end rumbles and some high-pitched ambient sounds reasonably well. Of course, they're nowhere as good as the AirPods Pro 2 on this front, but they still get the job done.
Is the audio quality any good? For a pair of sub-$100 earbuds, it's great! The JBL earbuds offer a decent amount of bass and wide mids, while some highs might occasionally sound a bit harsh. They're certainly not annoying in the higher frequencies, though. Also, these buddies have an excellent treble response. Put simply, they deliver pleasing audio across a variety of music genres.
The battery life is absolutely amazing. JBL claims you get up to 10 hours of music per charge and an extra 30 hours via the wireless charging case. That's a lovely result, especially since more expensive options like the Galaxy Buds 3 only give you up to 30 hours of juice with no ANC on. There's even a fast-charging feature on deck, which yields up to four hours of playtime within 15 minutes of charging.
Ultimately, the JBL Live Pro 2 might not be among the best wireless earbuds on the market, but they're a perfectly suitable option for casual use. Get yours for 33% off with Amazon's limited-time sale.
