Amazon has the good-sounding JBL Live Pro 2 on sale, letting you score 'Pro' earbuds on the cheap

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
When a pair of earbuds contains the word 'Pro' in its moniker, you know that these earphones are most likely top quality. Additionally, you know they will set you back quite a lot of cash because of that. However, the deal you are currently reading is about a pair of Pro earbuds that sound great, are lighter on the pocket, and can now be yours for even less than usual.

At this very moment, the JBL Live Pro 2 are discounted by 33% on Amazon, which means they can be yours for $50 off their price. While a $50 discount doesn't sound like a massive saving, it allows you to snag a pair of 'Pro' earbuds for under $100, which is a great deal in our book!

Grab the JBL Live Pro 2 for $50 off their price on Amazon. The earbuds have good sound and ANC, and pack great battery life. Furthermore, they are a real bang for your buck at their current price!
While the JBL Live Pro 2 may not quite be at the level of other 'Pro' earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, they deliver pretty awesome sound, especially given their current sub-$100 price tag. Furthermore, they support the JBL Headphones app, allowing you to tailor their sound entirely to your taste through the app's built-in EQ functionality.

Additionally, the earphones pack good Active Noise Cancellation, again for earbuds under $100, and they can even modify the level of their ANC based on the noise around you.

The earbuds also have good battery life. Without the case, they should be able to offer you around 10 hours of playback with their ANC turned off. With the case, however, their battery life increases to up to around 40 hours on a single charge with ANC off. They also have an IPX5 water-resistance rating, which means they are good for the gym as well.

So, with the JBL Live Pro 2, you get good sound, decent ANC, and great battery life. All that now for south of $100 if you take advantage of this deal. Therefore, we suggest you do exactly that and snatch a pair of JBL Live Pro 2 at a discounted price now!

