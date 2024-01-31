These good-sounding JBL earbuds are such a bargain that your bank account would have bought a pair if it could





JBL Live Pro 2: Now $50 OFF on Amazon! Get the JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds on Amazon and save $50. The earbuds have good sound, nice ANC, and great battery life and are a real bang for your buck! $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon



In addition to their good sound, the JBL Live Pro 2 work with the JBL Headphones app, which boasts a customizable EQ, allowing you to tailor the sound of your JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds entirely to your preferences. Also, the earbuds have pretty awesome Active Noise Cancellation for a pair of budget-friendly earphones. The earbuds can even adjust their ANC based on the surrounding noise.



On top of their surprisingly good sound and ANC, the JBL Live Pro 2 also pack surprisingly good battery life. On their own, they should be able to deliver about 10 hours of listening time with ANC turned off. Add the case and their battery life goes up to roughly 40 hours on a single charge with ANC disabled. The earbuds are also good for the gym, as they boast an IPX5 water-resistance rating.



Not bad for a pair of budget earbuds, right? So, don't miss out on this opportunity to grab good earbuds for less and snag a pair of JBL Live Pro 2 now! In addition to their good sound, the JBL Live Pro 2 work with the JBL Headphones app, which boasts a customizable EQ, allowing you to tailor the sound of your JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds entirely to your preferences. Also, the earbuds have pretty awesome Active Noise Cancellation for a pair of budget-friendly earphones. The earbuds can even adjust their ANC based on the surrounding noise.On top of their surprisingly good sound and ANC, the JBL Live Pro 2 also pack surprisingly good battery life. On their own, they should be able to deliver about 10 hours of listening time with ANC turned off. Add the case and their battery life goes up to roughly 40 hours on a single charge with ANC disabled. The earbuds are also good for the gym, as they boast an IPX5 water-resistance rating.Not bad for a pair of budget earbuds, right? So, don't miss out on this opportunity to grab good earbuds for less and snag a pair of JBL Live Pro 2 now!

Most JBL headphones sound pretty great and come at a price that even your bank account will find appealing. Now imagine how your bank account would feel if you could snag a pair of good-sounding JBL earbuds at an even lower-than-usual price. It would definitely be head over heels!Why wouldn't they be?! At the moment, the budget-friendly JBL Live Pro 2 are enjoying a sweet 33% discount on Amazon and can be yours for $50 off their price. And, we know 50 bucks doesn't sound like big savings, but bear in mind that these are budget earbuds, and such a discount lowers their price south of $100. Furthermore, given the fact that the JBL Live Pro 2 sound pretty awesome for a pair of pocket-friendly earphones and can now be yours for even less, your bank account would have tapped the deal button below and gotten a pair itself if it could!