Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

These good-sounding JBL earbuds are such a bargain that your bank account would have bought a pair if it could

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These good-sounding JBL earbuds are such a bargain that your bank account would have bought a pair i
Most JBL headphones sound pretty great and come at a price that even your bank account will find appealing. Now imagine how your bank account would feel if you could snag a pair of good-sounding JBL earbuds at an even lower-than-usual price. It would definitely be head over heels!

Why wouldn't they be?! At the moment, the budget-friendly JBL Live Pro 2 are enjoying a sweet 33% discount on Amazon and can be yours for $50 off their price. And, we know 50 bucks doesn't sound like big savings, but bear in mind that these are budget earbuds, and such a discount lowers their price south of $100. Furthermore, given the fact that the JBL Live Pro 2 sound pretty awesome for a pair of pocket-friendly earphones and can now be yours for even less, your bank account would have tapped the deal button below and gotten a pair itself if it could!

JBL Live Pro 2: Now $50 OFF on Amazon!

Get the JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds on Amazon and save $50. The earbuds have good sound, nice ANC, and great battery life and are a real bang for your buck!
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


In addition to their good sound, the JBL Live Pro 2 work with the JBL Headphones app, which boasts a customizable EQ, allowing you to tailor the sound of your JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds entirely to your preferences. Also, the earbuds have pretty awesome Active Noise Cancellation for a pair of budget-friendly earphones. The earbuds can even adjust their ANC based on the surrounding noise.

On top of their surprisingly good sound and ANC, the JBL Live Pro 2 also pack surprisingly good battery life. On their own, they should be able to deliver about 10 hours of listening time with ANC turned off. Add the case and their battery life goes up to roughly 40 hours on a single charge with ANC disabled. The earbuds are also good for the gym, as they boast an IPX5 water-resistance rating.

Not bad for a pair of budget earbuds, right? So, don't miss out on this opportunity to grab good earbuds for less and snag a pair of JBL Live Pro 2 now!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price
Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless