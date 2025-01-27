Discounted by 33%, the noise-cancelling JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds now sell at a bargain price on Amazon
Looking for solid Pro-grade earbuds without breaking the bank? The JBL Live Pro 2 are a great option, especially at their current discounted price on Amazon.
At the moment, the e-commerce giant is offering a sweet 33% discount on these fellas, cutting $50 off their price. This means you can grab a pair for just under $100, which is a great deal considering they usually cost around $150
While they can't compare with high-end earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Bose's QuietComfort Ultra, they deliver amazing sound for the price. Plus, their companion JBL Headphones app boasts a built-in EQ, allowing you to tailor their audio to suit your preferences.
On top of that, they come with solid ANC that works surprisingly well for the price. It is also adaptable, meaning it automatically adjusts to the surrounding noise. We should note that it's extremely rare for earbuds in the budget segment to have good ANC, let alone an adaptable one. That's why we appreciate that JBL decided to include adjustable ANC in these budget earbuds.
But it doesn't stop there. Their battery life is also impressive. Without ANC, they offer up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Add the case, and you can enjoy up to 40 hours of playback. Plus, with an IPX5 water-resistance rating, they can handle water splashes from any direction, making them perfect for your workouts.
Overall, the JBL Live Pro 2 may be affordable, but they do offer a lot for their wallet-friendly price. So, don't wait! Act fast and score a pair at a cheaper price with this deal now while you still can!
