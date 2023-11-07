The fancy-looking JBL Live Free 2 are currently 50% off on Amazon and are a true temptation for your bank account

JBL Live Free 2: Now 50% OFF on Amazon! Get the JBL Live Free 2 from Amazon and save $75 in the process. The earbuds have good sound, decent ANC, amazing battery life, and are a no-brainer at their current price on Amazon. $75 off (50%) Buy at Amazon

As proper JBL earbuds, the Live Free 2 feature 11mm dynamic drivers and deliver good and clear sound. In addition to that, these bad boys pack True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, which means their ANC adjusts to your surroundings automatically. They also come with Smart Ambient technology, allowing you to hear what's going around you, so you don't get hit by a bus while trying to cross a busy street.However, the JBL Live Free 2's biggest selling point is their battery life. On their own, they offer up to 7 hours of listening time. The case adds an extra 28 hours of playback, so you are getting a total of up to 35 hours of battery life. In addition to that, the earbuds support fast charging, where a 15-minute charge should give you four hours of listening time. Oh, and the case supports wireless charging, which is also pretty awesome.With good sound, decent ANC, amazing battery life, and now an extremely budget-friendly price tag, the JBL Live Free 2 are a real bargain on Amazon, and you should definitely grab a pair of these at a discounted price while you can. So, chop-chop! Tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair of brand-new JBL Live Free 2 right now before it's too late.