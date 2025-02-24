GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing JBL Live 770NC outdoors, eyes closed, enjoying music, with a blurred brick wall in the background.
Wondering which premium JBL headphones to buy? The Live 770NC are one great choice to consider. Typically retailing for as much as $199.95, these high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones are way cheaper than usual at Woot. Over there, you can find a brand-new set for 43% off, which brings them to a new record-low price of $114.95!

The JBL Live 770NC are 43% off at Woot

$114 95
$199 95
$85 off (43%)
Woot's latest sale brings the JBL Live 770NC to a new record-low price. The over-ear headphones are 43% off right now, but you've got just five more days (or less) to act on this sale. Don't miss out.
Buy at Woot

The JBL Live 770NC are 20% off at Amazon

$40 off (20%)
Alternatively, you can buy the JBL Live 770NC at Amazon. Over there, you can save 20% on the headset in several available colors, while Woot's promo is only available on the model in Black.
Buy at Amazon

For context, the same headset was offered for 40% off at Amazon last year, which equates to $80 in savings. At the time of writing, you can save $85, and that's not all — Woot sells the JBL headphones in brand-new condition with an included one-year manufacturer's warranty. As you probably know, manufacturer warranties aren't very common with items sold at Woot, so this is a very sweet offer indeed.

How does the deal compare to other stores? Over at Amazon, the headset retails for only $40 off its original price, while Best Buy gives My Best Buy Plus members an exclusive $69 price cut on the Live 770NC. As for Walmart, it offers a $84 discount on the model in Black, but the sale comes from a third-party seller with a less-than-stellar rating.

The JBL Live 770NC might not be good enough to rival the Sony WH-1000XM5 or the AirPods Max, but they check all the important boxes. First off, they offer JBL Spatial Sound with deep bass that should meet casual users' preferences.

Secondly, they feature True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology, which relies on four microphones to remove unwanted distractions from your favorite jams. Like most other headsets, these support Smart Ambient as well — the listening mode that lets your surroundings in.

But wait — there's more! The Live 770NC support LE audio, which lets you listen to higher-quality audio without sacrificing battery life. Other perks here include two listening modes — Audio Mode and Video Mode, giving you optimized sound regardless of what you're streaming.

Last but certainly not least, these JBL headphones promise a long battery life of up to 65 hours. Even with enabled ANC, you get up to 50 hours of listening time, while the high-end Sony headphones only give you up to 30 hours of juice per charge.

Recommended Stories
If you think these fellas are good enough to meet your everyday needs, now's the time to buy a set. At 43% off their original price, the JBL Live 770NC are too good to pass up. Get yours at Woot and save while you can.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
Xiaomi 15 Ultra's countdown timer shows two dates: one in February and one in March
Xiaomi 15 Ultra's countdown timer shows two dates: one in February and one in March
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless