Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount

Wondering which premium JBL headphones to buy? The Live 770NC are one great choice to consider. Typically retailing for as much as $199.95, these high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones are way cheaper than usual at Woot. Over there, you can find a brand-new set for 43% off, which brings them to a new record-low price of $114.95!For context, the same headset was offered for 40% off at Amazon last year, which equates to $80 in savings. At the time of writing, you can save $85, and that's not all — Woot sells the JBL headphones in brand-new condition with an included one-year manufacturer's warranty. As you probably know, manufacturer warranties aren't very common with items sold at Woot, so this is a very sweet offer indeed.How does the deal compare to other stores? Over at Amazon, the headset retails for only $40 off its original price, while Best Buy gives My Best Buy Plus members an exclusive $69 price cut on the Live 770NC. As for Walmart, it offers a $84 discount on the model in Black, but the sale comes from a third-party seller with a less-than-stellar rating.The JBL Live 770NC might not be good enough to rival the Sony WH-1000XM5 or the AirPods Max, but they check all the important boxes. First off, they offer JBL Spatial Sound with deep bass that should meet casual users' preferences.Secondly, they feature True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology, which relies on four microphones to remove unwanted distractions from your favorite jams. Like most other headsets, these support Smart Ambient as well — the listening mode that lets your surroundings in.But wait — there's more! The Live 770NC support LE audio, which lets you listen to higher-quality audio without sacrificing battery life. Other perks here include two listening modes — Audio Mode and Video Mode, giving you optimized sound regardless of what you're streaming.Last but certainly not least, these JBL headphones promise a long battery life of up to 65 hours. Even with enabled ANC, you get up to 50 hours of listening time, while the high-end Sony headphones only give you up to 30 hours of juice per charge.If you think these fellas are good enough to meet your everyday needs, now's the time to buy a set. At 43% off their original price, the JBL Live 770NC are too good to pass up. Get yours at Woot and save while you can.