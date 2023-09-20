The JBL Live 660NC deliver good sound and great ANC, and are now more budget-friendly at Best Buy

JBL Live 660NC: Save $50! Grab a pair of JBL Live 660NC headphones from Best Buy and save $50 in the process. The headphones have good sound, awesome ANC, and incredible battery life. $50 off (25%) $149 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy

Of course, we must note that the ANC here is not on the level of industry-leading noise-cancelling headphones like the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Sony's WH-1000XM5. However, for headphones under $200, the JBL Live 660NC delivers pretty awesome noise cancellation. The headphones have good passive noise cancellation as well, which further helps block pesky noises.But a nice pair of headphones is also important to have a good sound, and the JBL Live 660NC do that as well. Their 40mm deliver JBL's typical balanced and natural sound, and most users should be satisfied with the audio quality of the JBL Live 660NC. In case you don't like how the headphones sound out of the box, you can always use the EQ in the JBL Headphones app to tailor them entirely to your liking.Additionally, the JBL Live 660NC have incredible battery life. They provide up to 50 hours of listening time with ANC off and up to 40 hours with it turned on. This is a pretty impressive battery life for headphones under $200.The JBL Live 660NC deliver good sound, pack great ANC, and have tremendous battery life. Furthermore, they can now be yours for less. So don't waste time thinking whether you should go for them and just grab a pair at a discounted price while you can!