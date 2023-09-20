The JBL Live 660NC deliver good sound and great ANC, and are now more budget-friendly at Best Buy
Headphones with good ANC cost a lot to get, but fortunately for you, Best Buy currently has a sweet deal on a pair of JBLs with awesome ANC that can now be yours for less.
At this very moment, the retailer is offering the JBL Live 660NC with a sweet 25% discount. This means you can now grab a pair of JBL Live 660NC headphones for just $149.99, which is $50 below the sticker price if you are quick about it, and take advantage of this offer while it lasts.
Of course, we must note that the ANC here is not on the level of industry-leading noise-cancelling headphones like the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Sony's WH-1000XM5. However, for headphones under $200, the JBL Live 660NC delivers pretty awesome noise cancellation. The headphones have good passive noise cancellation as well, which further helps block pesky noises.
But a nice pair of headphones is also important to have a good sound, and the JBL Live 660NC do that as well. Their 40mm deliver JBL's typical balanced and natural sound, and most users should be satisfied with the audio quality of the JBL Live 660NC. In case you don't like how the headphones sound out of the box, you can always use the EQ in the JBL Headphones app to tailor them entirely to your liking.
The JBL Live 660NC deliver good sound, pack great ANC, and have tremendous battery life. Furthermore, they can now be yours for less. So don't waste time thinking whether you should go for them and just grab a pair at a discounted price while you can!
