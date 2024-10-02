Subscribe to access exclusive content
The JBL Live 660NC are now 50% off and offer up to 50 hours of playtime for under $100

A girl is listening to music with the JBL Live 660NC
Getting good-sounding headphones for under $100 is an unmissable opportunity. That's why you should hurry up and capitalize on this deal you're currently reading! With it, you can score the capable JBL Live 660NC at a marvelous 50% discount, letting you save a Benjamin and score a pair south of $100.

It's worth noting that the current deal is even better than the $60 (30%) discount the headphones had in early September. Since we don't know how long this offer will last, we encourage you to take advantage of it now, as these headphones are truly a great buy.

JBL Live 660NC: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Get the JBL Live 660NC for $100 off their price on Amazon. The headphones offer good sound and deliver up to a whopping 50 hours of listening time on one charge. They are a real steal at their current price, so act fast and save now!
$100 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


Their biggest selling point is undoubtedly their battery life. Despite their budget price, these bad boys deliver up to a whopping 50 hours of listening time without ANC. But even with their noise cancellation enabled, they offer up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge, which is impressive.

Sadly, their ANC isn't amazing, but that's to be expected. After all, these aren't high-end cans and can't compare with the noise cancellation on the best headphones on the market. Still, the ANC, combined with the good noise isolation, gets the job done and will let you enjoy your songs with fewer distractions.

You'll definitely get an awesome listening experience, as these fellas rock 40mm drivers and deliver balanced and natural sound. You can even tailor their audio to your taste through the built-in EQ in the companion JBL Headphones app.

Overall, the JBL Live 660NC may be budget headphones, but they pack a punch, especially at their current sub-$100 price. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and treat yourself to a pair of brand-new JBL Live 660NC for much less than usual today!
