The JBL Live 660NC noise-cancelling headphones are much more attractive at 30% off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you need a set of dependable over-ear headphones that don't exceed your $150 budget, you certainly shouldn't go for the Sony WH-1000XM5. A model that fits your budget quite nicely, though, is the JBL Live 660NC. Usually they cost almost $200, but you can now get them for 30% off at Amazon.
The JBL option may not be enjoying their best price right now, but you can't find them at lower prices on Best Buy or Walmart. In other words, this is a great opportunity to score a bargain on your next headset. Who doesn't want that?
The headphones feature ANC, which performs admirably, though it's not top-of-the-line. Even so, the Live 660NC should quiet down rumbles from buses during commutes to a much more manageable level. They also feature Ambient Aware mode for whenever you want to stay in tune with your environment.
Similarly to most non-premium models, the Live 660NC give you somewhat enhanced bass frequencies. That's not necessarily a downside, especially if you're a rap, hip-hop, or electronic music fan. However, if you prefer flat and balanced audio, you might want to tweak their audio using an equalizer.
Add to this the long battery life of up to 50 hours without ANC or 40 hours with the special feature enabled, and you have quite a decent option on your hands. By the way, they also support fast charging, giving you up to four hours of uninterrupted music from a 10-minute charge.
Ultimately, they may not be the best wireless headphones out there, but the JBL Live 660NC are no disappointment. And given that the successor, the Live 770NC, are at their standard price right now, the older model becomes even more attractive at 30% off its usual price.
Without a doubt, these wireless headphones can't rival the best in class, including the Sony flagship model. But they are reliable, comfortable, and offer good audio for their asking price. What more could you need?
The TalkThru feature is a nice addition here. It reduces your music volume and boosts ambient sound, allowing you to talk with others without removing your headphones.
