Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The JBL Live 660NC noise-cancelling headphones are much more attractive at 30% off

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The JBL Live 660NC noise-cancelling headphones are much more attractive at 30% off
If you need a set of dependable over-ear headphones that don't exceed your $150 budget, you certainly shouldn't go for the Sony WH-1000XM5. A model that fits your budget quite nicely, though, is the JBL Live 660NC. Usually they cost almost $200, but you can now get them for 30% off at Amazon.

The JBL Live 660NC are now 30% off at Amazon

The JBL Live 660NC are a delight at Amazon right now, following an exciting 30% discount. The offer is available on the models in Blue and Black. While that's not their best deal so far, you won't find better prices at Best Buy and Walmart. Get yours and save.
$60 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

The JBL option may not be enjoying their best price right now, but you can't find them at lower prices on Best Buy or Walmart. In other words, this is a great opportunity to score a bargain on your next headset. Who doesn't want that?

Without a doubt, these wireless headphones can't rival the best in class, including the Sony flagship model. But they are reliable, comfortable, and offer good audio for their asking price. What more could you need?

The headphones feature ANC, which performs admirably, though it's not top-of-the-line. Even so, the Live 660NC should quiet down rumbles from buses during commutes to a much more manageable level. They also feature Ambient Aware mode for whenever you want to stay in tune with your environment.

The TalkThru feature is a nice addition here. It reduces your music volume and boosts ambient sound, allowing you to talk with others without removing your headphones.

Similarly to most non-premium models, the Live 660NC give you somewhat enhanced bass frequencies. That's not necessarily a downside, especially if you're a rap, hip-hop, or electronic music fan. However, if you prefer flat and balanced audio, you might want to tweak their audio using an equalizer.

Add to this the long battery life of up to 50 hours without ANC or 40 hours with the special feature enabled, and you have quite a decent option on your hands. By the way, they also support fast charging, giving you up to four hours of uninterrupted music from a 10-minute charge.

Ultimately, they may not be the best wireless headphones out there, but the JBL Live 660NC are no disappointment. And given that the successor, the Live 770NC, are at their standard price right now, the older model becomes even more attractive at 30% off its usual price.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever

Latest News

Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Google TV Streamer is the first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Google TV Streamer is the first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless