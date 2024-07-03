The JBL Live 460NC are south of $100 and offer good sound and up to 50 hours of battery life on the cheap





JBL Live 460NC: Now 30% OFF on Amazon! Get the JBL Live 460NC through this deal and save $39 in the process. This way, you can snag a pair for under $100! The headphones offer good sound and up to 50 hours of battery life, making them a real bang for your buck! Treat yourself to a pair today! $39 off (30%) Buy at Amazon



While the JBL Live 460NC fall in the budget-friendly category, they still deliver impressive audio with a neutral default sound profile. And if you find that their out-of-the-box sound isn't your cup of tea, you can easily adjust their sound to your taste by using the EQ feature in their companion JBL app.



Additionally, the headphones come with capable ANC and offer incredible battery life. With their active noise-canceling enabled, they deliver up to 40 hours of listening time on one charge. But with ANC disabled, they'll blast your favorite songs for up to a whopping 50 hours before needing to charge. On top of that, they support fast charging, offering up to 4 hours of playback with a quick 10-minute top-up. That's quite impressive for a set of headphones that costs less than $95, right?



If you have only $100 to spend on a set of cans and are wondering which budget headphones to get, we suggest going for the JBL Live 460NC. The Black-colored version of these affordable headphones is currently on sale for $39 off its price, allowing you to save 30%. In other words, you can get a pair for under $95 if you don't overthink it and take advantage of this offer while it's still available on Amazon.