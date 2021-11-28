Notification Center

Great-sounding smart speaker for a Google Home Mini price? Yeah - JBL Link Cyber Monday discount

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Great-sounding smart speaker for a Google Home Mini price? Yeah - JBL Link Cyber Monday discount
Smart speakers are a super-convenient thing — they let you talk to your smart assistant (we mean the Google Assistant, Siri) and easily interact with your to-do lists, communications, or — best of all — listen to music.

The Google Home Mini (now Nest Mini) has long been among the best deals for a home speaker — tiny, cheap, classy-looking and... OK-sounding. Yeah, while the Home Mini's speaker can be comparatively loud and detailed, it's not really an audiophile's dream.

However, this Cyber Monday, you can get yourself a JBL Link Music speaker for a price almost as low as stock Nest Mini!

The good thing about the Link Music is that, as the name suggests, it was made as a quality music player with a 360-degree sound pushed out by a 20 W amplifier. It's fully integrated with the Google Assistant, hence why we are calling it a Nest alternative. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2, which kind of makes it a makeshift HomePod alternative, too.

The JBL Link Music has been designed as a home speaker that sits in one place. If you need something more portable — either to move around the house a lot, or to take out on trips — there's the JBL Link Portable, which has also been discounted by 50%

JBL Link Music

$60 off (50%)
$59 95
$119 95
Buy at Crutchfield

JBL Link Portable

$90 off (50%)
$89 95
$179 95
Buy at Crutchfield

