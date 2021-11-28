Great-sounding smart speaker for a Google Home Mini price? Yeah - JBL Link Cyber Monday discount

Great-sounding smart speaker for a Google Home Mini price? Yeah - JBL Link Cyber Monday discount0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Google Home Mini (now Nest Mini) has long been among the best deals for a home speaker — tiny, cheap, classy-looking and... OK-sounding. Yeah, while the Home Mini's speaker can be comparatively loud and detailed, it's not really an audiophile's dream.
The good thing about the Link Music is that, as the name suggests, it was made as a quality music player with a 360-degree sound pushed out by a 20 W amplifier. It's fully integrated with the Google Assistant, hence why we are calling it a Nest alternative. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2, which kind of makes it a makeshift HomePod alternative, too.