At its lowest price, the JBL Flip 6 offers tremendous value for money

How does snagging one of the best Bluetooth speakers for just under $80 sound to you? Probably like a deal you don't want to miss out, especially when you realize that this isn't just any speaker, but the well-liked JBL Flip 6.
At this very moment, Woot is selling it for only $79.95, slashing $50 off its usual price of $129.95. That equates to a hefty 38% discount, which is easily the largest price cut we've ever seen for this handsome fella. On top of that, the speaker comes with a 90-Day Woot Limited Warranty, giving you peace of mind that your device is protected.
The biggest selling point of the JBL Flip 6 is that it offers loud sound with deep bass in a compact package. You can easily toss this thing in your backpack and bring it to a gathering, having it play for you and your friends. And if you need more power, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker via its PartyBoost feature.
All in all, it's easy to see why the JBL Flip 6 is such a fan favorite. And for just $79.95 right now, it's a total bargain. Don't wait—grab one while the deal's still on!
In true Woot fashion, though, this is a limited-time deal and there's no telling when it'll be gone. So, we suggest you save while you can, as this bad boy is an absolute steal at its current price.
Also, don't hesitate to bring it along wherever you're headed next, as it's pretty durable. With a high IP67 rating, it's fully dustproof and can be submerged in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes without any trouble. Plus, it offers up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.
