Now 50% off, the well-liked JBL Flip 6 comes with a case and offers premium sound on the cheap

The JBL Flip 6 in Gray is placed on a wooden table in front of its box. The unit is set against a blurred background.
It's Black Friday and there is currently a plethora of unmissable Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, including a hefty 50% discount on one of the most sought-after speakers, the JBL Flip 6.

Thanks to this massive 50% price cut, you now have the chance to get a brand-new JBL Flip 6, bundled with a premium hardshell case, for just under $80! So, not only will you save big, but you'll also get a case that will keep your speaker safe.

JBL Flip 6 + protective case: Now 50% OFF for Black Friday!

Get the JBL Flip 6 bundle with a protective case for just under $80 and save 50%! The speaker delivers loud sound, has a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating and is a true bargain at its current price. Don't hesitate! Save today!
$80 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


We should note, though, that the discount is offered by a third-party seller on Amazon. However, the retailer is taking care of the shipping. Furthermore, you'll have time until January 31st, 2025 to return the speaker in case you aren't happy with it. That's why, we believe this offer is one you should not miss and encourage you to take advantage of it as soon as possible, as there is a reason for the JBL Flip 6 to be so well-liked.

Despite its compact dimensions for a party speaker, this fella offers punchy bass and can get quite loud, allowing it to deliver sound for a whole gathering. You can also pair it with another JBL speaker via JBL's PartyBoost functionality in case you find yourself in need of more power.

In addition to its audio performance, this bad boy packs great durability, too. Boasting a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it's fully dustproof and can handle being submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for 30 minutes. Plus, it offers up to 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

Overall, the JBL Flip 6 is totally worth it, especially when you can grab it for just under $80 bundled with a case. So, don't wait! Capitalize on this sweet Black Friday offer as soon as possible!
