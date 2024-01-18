Amazon makes the budget JBL Flip 5 31% more affordable; save on one now

Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone, save up to $870!
If you are in the market for a new budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker with great sound, well, we suggest you check out this sweet deal on the JBL Flip 5. Currently, Amazon has this awesome speaker on sale with a charming 31% discount, allowing you to snag this fantastic device for under the $100 mark and enjoy savings of $40 in the process.

The JBL Flip 5 may be an affordable Bluetooth speaker, but it still comes with JBL's amazing sound and even has a slight emphasis on bass, which hip-hop lovers will definitely find appealing. Additionally, the speaker packs an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means it can withstand water submersion in up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. So, you'll be able to blast your songs while under the shower or chilling by the pool when summer comes again.

In terms of battery life, the JBL Flip 5 should have enough juice to last you up to 12 hours on a single charge. However, we must also point out that since battery life depends on the volume at which you play your songs, the speaker most likely won't last as long if you use it at its full capabilities.

With its incredible water resistance, amazing sound, decent battery life, and even more affordable price, the JBL Flip 5 is a real bargain, especially now, while it's enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon. Therefore, we strongly suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and treat yourself to a brand-new JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker at a reduced price now while the offer is still up for grabs. You never know when Amazon will decide to return this awesome device at its usual sticker price.

