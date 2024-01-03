Amazon lowers the price of the JBL Flip 5 by 38%, turning this budget-friendly speaker into a real steal

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
There are many impressive Bluetooth speakers out there, but if you want one with good sound and a price tag that won't tank your bank account, we suggest you take advantage of this deal.

Amazon is currently selling the budget-friendly JBL Flip 5 for 38% off its usual price, which means you can now get this bad boy for $50 less if you pull the trigger on this offer while it's up for grabs.

Being an affordable and compact Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Flip 5 is perfect for blasting Taylor Swift's songs while chilling on your couch. It delivers good sound for a speaker in the budget segment and even packs a slight emphasis on bass, which you'll surely appreciate if you are a fan of 50 Cent instead of Taylor Swift.

In addition to its excellent sound quality, the JBL Flip 5 comes with an IPX7 water-resistance rating. This means you can enjoy listening to your favorite songs even while in the shower or soak up some Vitamin D by the pool once summer returns.

As for battery life, the JBL Flip 5 should be able to provide 12 hours of listening time before the need to top up. That said, since battery life depends on how loud you are blasting your songs, the speaker won't be able to survive for that long if you've turned the volume up to eleven.

With good sound, battery life, water resistance, and now an even more budget-friendly price tag, the JBL Flip 5 is a real bang for your buck. However, that sweet discount that Amazon is currently offering on this bad boy will surely expire at some point. This is why we strongly encourage you to take advantage of this deal today, since it may be too late tomorrow.
