It's not too late to snag the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 for 20% off on Amazon

Do you recall the rare Amazon JBL Endurance 3 deal we told you about some time ago? At 20% off, these affordable workout earbuds became even more attractive. Well, the e-commerce giant still offers them at that markdown, making them an absolute delight for gym enthusiasts. Act fast, though, as the promo might expire soon.

Snatch the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for 20% off on Amazon

The JBL Endurance Peak 3 remain at their best price on Amazon for 2024. You can still purchase them for 20% off, meaning they set you back about $80 instead of $100. The limited-time promo has been up for some time, so you might not have much longer to take advantage.
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

While last year's Black Friday got them at even lower prices, the current Amazon deal is still quite exciting. How so? For one thing, unlike options like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, these budget wireless earbuds don't often go on sale. So, if buying them for about $80 instead of $100 seems like a good bargain, definitely go for this deal.

With their Powerbeats Pro-like design and flexible ear hooks, the JBL earbuds fit securely and won't fall out in the middle of your workouts. They're also well equipped to handle sweat and dust, thanks to their IP68 rating.

But it's not just about the design and durability – the Endurance Peak 3 handle most frequencies well, giving you solid audio for their affordable price. Like most workout earbuds, they offer enhanced bass out of the box, which keeps you motivated as you do your evening runs or gym sessions. Of course, not everyone appreciates overemphasized low-ends, so you also get EQ customizations via the JBL Headphones app.

Let's not forget about the long battery life. With these puppies, you can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 50 hours with the charging case. If you don't use it, you still get up to 10 hours of music, which is definitely impressive.

Still, the JBL workout earbuds lack ANC. While that may not be a dealbreaker for everyone, it's something to keep in mind nonetheless. In case you need wireless earbuds for noise cancelling purposes exclusively, we recommend checking out some of the best wireless earbuds instead.

But if you don't need ANC that much, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 can become a great workout companion. Get yours through Amazon's limited-time deal and enjoy your savings.
