Grab a pair of JBL Noise Cancelling Headphones with $150 off right now

Without any intention to start flame wars or something we’re going to say that over-the-ear headphones have some clear benefits to their in-ear counterparts. Bigger drivers almost always mean deeper bass and better overall sound quality, and over-the-ear models provide better sound insulation as well. Bigger headphones are heavier and cumbersome, that’s right but they also offer much longer battery life.
No matter what camp you’re in, there’s a great deal on a pair of JBL Noise Cancelling Headphones at Best Buy, and now you don’t need to spend $350 on the premium model. Thanks to the Clearance promo, the JBL Club ONE now can be yours for just $199.
These headphones feature big 40mm drivers and great frequency response (10Hz-40kHz). There’s active noise-canceling that adapts to the environment and suppresses the outside noises. The JBL Club ONE also supports voice commands and smart assistants, as well as high-resolution HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP Bluetooth profiles.
Last but not least, you get 45 hours battery life, and a hard case included, plus a 6.3 mm (1/4") stereo adapter. The clearance won’t last long, so be sure to act fast. You can also check out our best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy if you fancy something different.