Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Accessories Deals Audio

Grab a pair of JBL Noise Cancelling Headphones with $150 off right now

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab a pair of JBL Noise Cancelling Headphones with $150 off right now
Without any intention to start flame wars or something we’re going to say that over-the-ear headphones have some clear benefits to their in-ear counterparts. Bigger drivers almost always mean deeper bass and better overall sound quality, and over-the-ear models provide better sound insulation as well. Bigger headphones are heavier and cumbersome, that’s right but they also offer much longer battery life.

JBL - Club ONE

Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Black

$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

No matter what camp you’re in, there’s a great deal on a pair of JBL Noise Cancelling Headphones at Best Buy, and now you don’t need to spend $350 on the premium model. Thanks to the Clearance promo, the JBL Club ONE now can be yours for just $199.

These headphones feature big 40mm drivers and great frequency response (10Hz-40kHz). There’s active noise-canceling that adapts to the environment and suppresses the outside noises. The JBL Club ONE also supports voice commands and smart assistants, as well as high-resolution HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP Bluetooth profiles.

Last but not least, you get 45 hours battery life, and a hard case included, plus a 6.3 mm (1/4") stereo adapter. The clearance won’t last long, so be sure to act fast. You can also check out our best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy if you fancy something different.

Also Read:
The best budget wireless headphones in 2021

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Official Samsung 45W charger meant to pair with the Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Official Samsung 45W charger meant to pair with the Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks
Android 12 works on the Samsung Galaxy S2 (sort of)
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Android 12 works on the Samsung Galaxy S2 (sort of)
Profile photo notifications coming to WhatsApp for iOS
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Profile photo notifications coming to WhatsApp for iOS
Five affordable Nokia devices announced by HMD
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Five affordable Nokia devices announced by HMD
The gigantic Samsung Tab S8 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8/S8+ leak in the flesh
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The gigantic Samsung Tab S8 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8/S8+ leak in the flesh
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G receives the Android 12, One UI 4.0 update
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G receives the Android 12, One UI 4.0 update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless