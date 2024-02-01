When Retro meets Smart and Discount, you get a killer deal on the loud and Alexa-powered JBL Authentics 300





The JBL Authentics 300 Bluetooth/ smart speaker can now be yours for $100 off its price. The speaker has awesome sound capabilities, woks with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it's portable, offering up to 8 hours of battery life.



Furthermore, JBL Authentics 300 supports the JBL One app, which packs its own EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the sound of your speaker entirely to your preferences.



But the JBL Authentics 300 doesn't only sound good. It supports Wi-Fi Bluetooth, and even Ethernet connectivity and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. So, it's more of a portable smart speaker with a built-in battery, making it even more useful.



Speaking about the battery, the JBL Authentics 300 should be able to provide you with up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. Furthermore, the speaker will need around 3.5 to fully charge its battery.



We should note that the JBL Authentics 300 doesn't pack an official IP dust and water resistance rating, so you should be careful with it. That said, given the Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity options, JBL has probably made the Authentics 300 to be used mainly at home.



There are many expensive Bluetooth speakers out there that people just avoid buying because of the hefty price tag they see. However, when you lower that price with a sweet discount, these Bluetooth speakers become head-turners in a moment. The deal you are currently reading is about such a Bluetooth speaker.When you see the hefty price tag of the JBL Authentics 300, you will momentarily pass this bad boy and move on to another speaker that better fits your budget. However, when you see Amazon's current 22% discount besides the JBL Authentics 300, the device suddenly becomes a real bargain. You can score a speaker with powerful sound and strong bass, which hip-hop lovers will surely fall in love with, for $100 off its price.