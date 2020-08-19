Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

The popular Jaybird Tarah wireless earbuds get an irresistible clearance deal at Best Buy

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 19, 2020, 4:25 AM
The popular Jaybird Tarah wireless earbuds get an irresistible clearance deal at Best Buy
True wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but despite the best efforts of companies as diverse as Mobvoi, Huawei, Amazfit, and OnePlus, there's simply no way to make AirPods alternatives with absolutely no cables quite as affordable as something like the Jaybird Tarah.

Those might just be our favorite wireless in-ear headphones that use a cord to stay together at all times, and if you hurry, you can score an incredible $70 discount on a brand-new pair backed by a full warranty.

Check out the deal here



In the interest of transparency, it's important to point out that the Jaybird Tarah have been commercially released at a recommended price of $100 almost two years ago, which means this latest Best Buy promotion is merely the culmination of a long line of recent special offers from various major third-party retailers and the manufacturer itself.

That being said, we haven't seen the sporty earbuds sold at $29.99 ever before, and odds are we won't see the crazy low price refreshed ever again. That's because Best Buy lists this amazing bargain as a "clearance" deal, available today only on the black metallic/flash model. If you need further context, we should highlight Amazon is currently charging a lot more than 30 bucks for renewed units with a modest 90-day warranty included.

While far from impressive in the audio quality department if you compare them to the likes of the Jaybird X4, Tarah Pro, or Vista, not to mention the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds families, the non-Pro Jaybird Tarah headphones have IPX7 water resistance going for them, as well as a robust battery life rating of around 6 hours, quick charging capabilities, a very secure and comfortable fit, customizable equalizer settings, and a built-in microphone promising crystal clear calls.

In case you're wondering, the Solstice Blue/Glacier and Nimbus Gray/Jade flavors are themselves deeply discounted at the time of this writing, fetching $39.99 a pair instead of $99.99.

The popular Jaybird Tarah wireless earbuds get an irresistible clearance deal at Best Buy
