The popular Jaybird Tarah wireless earbuds get an irresistible clearance deal at Best Buy

In the interest of transparency, it's important to point out that the Jaybird Tarah have been commercially released at a recommended price of $100 almost two years ago , which means this latest Best Buy promotion is merely the culmination of a long line of recent special offers from various major third-party retailers and the manufacturer itself.





That being said, we haven't seen the sporty earbuds sold at $29.99 ever before, and odds are we won't see the crazy low price refreshed ever again. That's because Best Buy lists this amazing bargain as a "clearance" deal, available today only on the black metallic/flash model. If you need further context, we should highlight Amazon is currently charging a lot more than 30 bucks for renewed units with a modest 90-day warranty included.





While far from impressive in the audio quality department if you compare them to the likes of the Jaybird X4 , Tarah Pro, or Vista, not to mention the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds families, the non-Pro Jaybird Tarah headphones have IPX7 water resistance going for them, as well as a robust battery life rating of around 6 hours, quick charging capabilities, a very secure and comfortable fit, customizable equalizer settings, and a built-in microphone promising crystal clear calls.



