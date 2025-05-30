Multi-billionaire owns company with a $20 billion stake in T-Mobile

T-Mobile 's shares stayed above $150 for a sustained period around December 2023 triggering the release of the additional 48.8 million shares to SoftBank. The Japanese holding company has since reduced its stake in T-Mobile over time.

At the end of 2023, EchoStar bought Dish giving that company control of Boost,as a major U.S. wireless provider. In a very competitive business, Boost has yet to generate excitement among consumers. Meanwhile, it seems likely that Deutsche Telekom will continue adding to itsstake by buying more shares from SoftBank. In 2024, Deutsche exercised all of the call options onit had obtained from SoftBank and added 44.9 million shares to its holdings.