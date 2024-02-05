The old but gold Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station is seeing a substantial price cut on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In today’s world, independence is power. If you seek independence, what other way to achieve it than become more independent than becoming the master of your energy sources? You won’t need a whole lot to do it, just a portable power station. And if you’d like to get one at deeply reduced prices, we suggest none other than Jackery’s old but gold Explorer 1000 with a 1,002Wh capacity. It’s now available at a whopping $450 off its price tag on Amazon!
As mentioned, this gargantuan $450 price cut has been available for a very short time on several occasions at Amazon. Even though the Jackery station already has a successor in the eyes of the Explorer 1000 Pro, it remains a budget option that’s decidedly much more appealing now that it’s 41% cheaper.
With its 1,002Wh capacity, the Explorer 1000 is suitable for 90% of your home appliances with its 1000W AC output. The station features eight outlets to help you charge various devices simultaneously. Let’s break those down for you: two USB-C, two USB, three pure sine wave AC outlets, and one DC car port.
The station can power up various appliances and tech, such as cameras, laptops, tablets, and more. Even though you can charge up to eight devices at the same time, you don’t have to worry about overheating.
The Explorer 1000 may be no spring chicken, but it features an intelligent battery management system technology. Its purpose is to provide additional protection against overvoltage, high temperatures, or short circuits. Finally, when it runs out of battery, you can recharge your Jackery station in one of three ways: via solar, car, or wall charging.
At 41% off, the portable power station by Jackery arrives at its lowest price on Amazon. According to our research, the item has been available at that price several times before, but only for a very limited time. By the way, it’s also retailing at Walmart at the same discount, in case some of you prefer it as your trusted store.
As mentioned, this gargantuan $450 price cut has been available for a very short time on several occasions at Amazon. Even though the Jackery station already has a successor in the eyes of the Explorer 1000 Pro, it remains a budget option that’s decidedly much more appealing now that it’s 41% cheaper.
And if you don’t mind stretching your budget, we absolutely recommend picking the 1,0002Wh battery that sells alongside two 100W SolarSaga panels for 100% green renewable energy. This bundle is currently 39% off at the e-commerce giant, meaning you get to save $650 with your purchase.
With its 1,002Wh capacity, the Explorer 1000 is suitable for 90% of your home appliances with its 1000W AC output. The station features eight outlets to help you charge various devices simultaneously. Let’s break those down for you: two USB-C, two USB, three pure sine wave AC outlets, and one DC car port.
The station can power up various appliances and tech, such as cameras, laptops, tablets, and more. Even though you can charge up to eight devices at the same time, you don’t have to worry about overheating.
The Explorer 1000 may be no spring chicken, but it features an intelligent battery management system technology. Its purpose is to provide additional protection against overvoltage, high temperatures, or short circuits. Finally, when it runs out of battery, you can recharge your Jackery station in one of three ways: via solar, car, or wall charging.
Things that are NOT allowed: