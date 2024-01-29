The Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station is now enjoying a tempting discount at Amazon
What if you didn’t have to put your connectivity on pause during an off-grid camping trip? If you get yourself a Jackery Explorer 300, your world won’t have to pause anything during your next adventure! The portable power station with 293Wh can now be yours for just under $280, thanks to a tempting markdown at Amazon.
The portable power station with 293Wh capacity is suitable for individuals who don’t want to leave the world behind during off-grid adventures. With its two pure sine wave AC outputs, one USB-A, one QC 3.0 port, one PD USB-C port, and a carport, plus DC and AC inputs, this station has everything you need to keep your essentials running while exploring the great outdoors.
Featuring multiple recharging ways, the Explorer 300 can even rely on solar power to replenish once it’s out of battery. To recharge your portable power station using the sunlight, you’d need to pair it with a compatible Jackery solar panel like 100W SolarSaga. This panel has an IP65 rating and features a foldable design. It also boasts adjustable kickstands for maximum portability and convenience during use.
The Jackery station arrives with a two-year warranty for your peace of mind. As for its recharging speeds, the manufacturer advertises minimum charging times of two hours using the PD USB-C and AC outlets. Additionally, relying on solar power gets your station 0-80% in about four hours and a half.
As if the 20% discount isn’t enough, the e-commerce giant sweetens the pot by throwing a $50 coupon to help you further maximize your savings! With plenty of outlets that let you charge up to six smart devices simultaneously, the Explorer 300 is the perfect companion to any and every off-grid experience.
Aside from smart devices, the Explorer 300 should be good enough to power small appliances up to 300W, such as mini-coolers, small TVs, and many more. It’s not just super versatile – the Jackery station also looks stylish and is easy to carry around, weighing just 7.1lbs.
