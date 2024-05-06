Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Jack Dorsey steps down from Bluesky board, touts X as "Freedom Tech"

By
0comments
iOS Android Apps
Jack Dorsey steps down from Bluesky board, Touts X as "Freedom Tech"
Jack Dorsey, once the CEO of Twitter back in the day before it was called "X," has made a significant move by stepping down from the board of directors at Bluesky. Bluesky, in case you've forgotten, is a decentralized social media platform that focuses on putting users in control of their online experience, an ethos Dorsey had long championed.

However, as reported by The Verge, Bluesky confirmed Dorsey's departure and expressed appreciation for his contributions in building the platform. Dorsey also confirmed the same via his X account in a reply to a follower. Bluesky is, in turn, currently seeking a new board member who shares their commitment to a user-driven approach to social media.

Jack Dorsey steps down from Bluesky board, touts X as &quot;Freedom Tech&quot;
Source: Bluesky app
Jack Dorsey steps down from Bluesky board, touts X as &quot;Freedom Tech&quot;
Source: Jack Dorsey (X)

Dorsey's decision comes shortly after some notable actions on X, the social media platform that was formerly Twitter and is now owned by Elon Musk. First, Dorsey dramatically reduced the number of accounts he follows on X, leaving only three prominent figures: Musk himself, Edward Snowden, and Stella Assange. Then, he shockingly made a statement calling X "freedom technology," hinting at a potential shift in his focus within the social media landscape.

While the exact reasons behind Dorsey leaving Bluesky remain unclear, the timing suggests a connection to his recent activity on X. Bluesky's journey began in 2019 with Dorsey's backing. His goal was to develop an open-source social media standard that would decentralize online communication, a concept he wanted Twitter to embrace. In 2022, Bluesky established itself as an independent company, and Dorsey took a seat on its board of directors.

Currently, Jay Graeber (CEO) and Jeremie Miller (inventor of Jabber / XMPP) continue to serve on Bluesky's board. It will be interesting to see how Dorsey's departure impacts Bluesky's trajectory, and whether his newfound enthusiasm for X signals a new direction for his involvement in the world of social media.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Featured Stories

In 2024, Pixel 7 makes both the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra and $350 Nothing Phone 2 look overpriced!
In 2024, Pixel 7 makes both the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra and $350 Nothing Phone 2 look overpriced!
Render and specs for OnePlus 13 leak
Render and specs for OnePlus 13 leak
Analyst sees changes coming to iPhone next year
Analyst sees changes coming to iPhone next year
Battery AI reportedly extends Galaxy S25 battery life
Battery AI reportedly extends Galaxy S25 battery life
Loading Comments...

Latest News

6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless