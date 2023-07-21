The Jabra Elite 7 Pro just dropped to an even lower price than on Prime Day
Remember Prime Day? It’s that big shopping event where you can find countless incredible tech items, including earbuds, at incredible bargain prices. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro saw a 30% price drop during last week’s Prime Day. But Amazon just went all in and decided to drop the price tag of these top earbuds even lower! So, you can now treat yourself to these Jabra earbuds and save 40%, which equates to $80. Amazing, right?
Jabra’s greatest alternative to the hugely popular (and, for some, expensive) Apple AirPods Pro 2 has all the features you’d expect from а pair of quality earbuds. They boast custom 6mm speakers that should deliver an outstanding sound in the highs, lows, and everything in between.
Making phone calls with these bad boys should be easy and enjoyable, too. Each bud has four integrated microphones with an advanced VPU (voice pick-up) sensor. The VPU automatically activates when it’s windy outside, ensuring others can hear you clearly.
These wireless earbuds can keep up with your pace, too. They last an impressive eight hours on a single charge that extends to 30 hours with the charging case. In comparison, most earbuds offer a humble 5-6 hours of playtime before they run out of juice.
Amazon launched the sale today. Although this isn’t the lowest price ever we’ve seen for the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, it’s still their best discount in about six months. So, if you’re looking for a great pair of Jabra earbuds right now, you might want to consider these.
With the Jabra Elite 7 Pro on, you should be able to remain immersed in your music while at the same time being conscious of your surroundings. The earbuds make it possible via their ANC technology with HearThrough. The ANC can be controlled at the touch of a button. As for the HearThrough feature, it relies on integrated microphones to pick up sounds around you. You can then select the sounds that matter and let them in.
