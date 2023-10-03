Make your inner gym rat happy; snag the Jabra Elite 7 Active workout earbuds for 40% off from Amazon

Jabra Elite 7 Active: Now $72 OFF on Amazon! Grab the Jabra Elite 7 Active from Amazon and save $72 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, pretty decent ANC, nice battery life, and will surely make your inner gym rat happy. $72 off (40%) Buy at Amazon

As the 'Active' part of their name suggests, the Jabra Elite 7 Active are for people leading an active lifestyle, hence gym rats. The earbuds have an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, giving them exceptional durability. They will survive even the toughest of your workouts with this rating.Of course, true workout earbuds for the gym must also deliver incredible sound, and we can say that the Jabra Elite 7 Active check that box as well. The earbuds sound amazing and have a slight emphasis on bass. Their companion Sound+ app sports a five-band EQ, allowing you to tailor the audio of your Jabra Elite 7 Active entirely to your liking. So, if you don't like how the earbuds sound out of the box, you can easily remedy that.In addition to their great sound, the Jabra Elite 7 Active have a tight seal, delivering awesome passive noise cancellation. The earbuds also come with pretty decent ANC, allowing you to enjoy your favorite workout playlist without any distractions from the outside world.As for their battery life, on their own, the earbuds deliver up to 8 hours of listening time. Add the case, and their playback time goes up to 30 hours, which is pretty awesome battery life.The Jabra Elite 7 Active just deliver everything you would want your new workout earbuds to have. They pack great sound, good ANC, nice battery life, and now a more budget-friendly price tag. So, if you are a gym rat, don't waste time thinking and tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and score a pair of Jabra Elite 7 Active at a discounted price while you can.