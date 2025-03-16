It's time for foldable phone manufacturers to prioritize camera hardware over device thinness

Referential image of the OPPO Find N5. | Image credit — PhoneArena





As non-scientific as my own point of view and that of my friends are, it appears that Samsung is acknowledging this shift. By adding a 200MP camera to the Z Fold 6 special edition, they are signaling that they are taking camera performance seriously. This move could potentially set a new standard for foldable devices, particularly when it comes to Samsung — once the uncontested leader in producing this form factor.









On the other hand, some manufacturers, like OPPO, are still prioritizing thinness. The Find N5, while impressively thin, features a camera system that is less capable than what is found in their flagship non-foldable phones. This approach highlights the ongoing tension between design and functionality in the foldable market. Manufacturers are still trying to find the perfect balance between creating thin, elegant devices and providing top-tier camera performance.



The decision to improve the camera system in foldable phones is not just about megapixels. It's about providing a complete and satisfying user experience. A good camera system can enhance the overall usability of a foldable device, allowing users to capture high-quality photos and videos in various situations. This is especially important for users who rely on their phones for photography, whether it's for personal use or professional purposes.



The inclusion of a 200MP camera in Samsung's foldable line could also have implications for the future of mobile photography. High megapixel counts can lead to greater detail and flexibility in post-processing. This means that users can crop and edit their photos without losing too much quality. Furthermore, the advancements in camera technology in foldable devices could trickle down to other smartphone categories, leading to overall improvements in mobile photography.



However, it is important to note that megapixels are not the only factor that determines camera quality. Other factors, such as sensor size, lens quality, and image processing, also play a crucial role. However, the increase in megapixels indicates a willingness to invest in camera technology, which is a positive sign for consumers.



As the foldable market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see which approach prevails. The future of foldable cameras will likely depend on the balance between design and functionality. Personally, I prefer a device with a better camera to one that is super thin any day. Give me more functionality, not less, I say.

