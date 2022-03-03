Is Google testing the return of an iconic Android icon or was its appearance just a bug?

The three horizontal line icon, which became known as the hamburger icon because of its resemblance to a hamburger, (the top and bottom lines are the buns and the middle line is the meat), actually has a long past. According to Evernote , the icon was originally created by a gentleman named Norm Cox who created the interface for the Xerox 8010 Information System also known as the Xerox Star.





While a return to Android could be in the making for the icon, used mostly to open a menu or list, tapping it on the Photos app didn't result in anything happening. It didn't show up on the Google Photos app on our Pixel 6 Pro, and this leaves us with a conundrum. Either Google is performing very limited testing with a goal to bring back the hamburger icon, or its appearance on Google Photos was just a bug.





We might not know for some time which answer is correct. If you've seen the hamburger icon return to any Google app on Android lately, drop us a comment in the box below.

