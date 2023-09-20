Is that the Fitbit Charge 6? We’ll have to wait 8 more days to find out
Google has been busy as a bee these days. Apart from its October 4 big event that will introduce the all-new Pixel 8 line to the world, the tech giant is not forgetting one of its lieutenants – Fitbit (they joined the Google army in 2021 for $2.1 billion).
Precious as it may be to the parent company, it looks like Fitbit won’t be part of the big party on October 4 and instead is to get its own separate event, scheduled for September 28. On that date, we may see a new product from the fitness tracker company – most likely the Charge 6 (via 9to5Google).
Here’s the video post in its whole six seconds:
As you can see, there’s a fitness tracking device on the person’s hand, but you have to replay the video several times to actually get to see something. Instead, we’ve gathered some screenshots for you:
Presumably, that could very well be the Charge 6, it sure looks like it! The previous iteration – the Fitbit Charge 5 – came in 2021 and still delivers flawlessly to this day, as it currently tops our Top Fitness Trackers and Watches list for 2023.
In the last weeks, some sources mentioned that we can expect the addition of a physical button on the left side of the (alleged) Charge 6. On the Charge 3 and 4, there was a force-sensitive button, but the Charge 5 went its own way, offering an all-touch UI to play around with. Some claim that the new physical button on the (alleged) Charge 6 will be used to quickly return to the clock interface. Besides that, the device is expected to get a further Google services integration that will include the addition of YouTube Music for playback controls and Google Maps navigation.
Precious as it may be to the parent company, it looks like Fitbit won’t be part of the big party on October 4 and instead is to get its own separate event, scheduled for September 28. On that date, we may see a new product from the fitness tracker company – most likely the Charge 6 (via 9to5Google).
A brazenly short video popped up on Fitbit’s official X, former Twitter, account page. It’s not anything crazy in terms of production, it features one smiling person who starts swinging hands back and forth from the camera, and then a black screen appears, reading “Coming 09.28.23”. A funny coincidence is that 9+28+23 equals 60, and 6+0 equals 6… so that’s enough of a clue, right?
Here’s the video post in its whole six seconds:
September 19, 2023
As you can see, there’s a fitness tracking device on the person’s hand, but you have to replay the video several times to actually get to see something. Instead, we’ve gathered some screenshots for you:
Presumably, that could very well be the Charge 6, it sure looks like it! The previous iteration – the Fitbit Charge 5 – came in 2021 and still delivers flawlessly to this day, as it currently tops our Top Fitness Trackers and Watches list for 2023.
In the last weeks, some sources mentioned that we can expect the addition of a physical button on the left side of the (alleged) Charge 6. On the Charge 3 and 4, there was a force-sensitive button, but the Charge 5 went its own way, offering an all-touch UI to play around with. Some claim that the new physical button on the (alleged) Charge 6 will be used to quickly return to the clock interface. Besides that, the device is expected to get a further Google services integration that will include the addition of YouTube Music for playback controls and Google Maps navigation.
Things that are NOT allowed: