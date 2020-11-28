iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Get the iPhone XS for next to nothing at AT&T

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 28, 2020, 8:29 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the iPhone XS for next to nothing at AT&amp;T
It's smartphones galore out there, and with plenty of options to choose from this Black Friday, you might have overlooked some older devices like the iPhone XS. Yes, it was discontinued by Apple after a one-year run, but it is still a pretty capable and reliable smartphone, and with AT&T's Black Friday deal, it has become irresistible. 

The 64GB model can be yours for a measly payment of $1 a month, but you will have to sign up for a new unlimited line which will set you back a minimum of $75 each month.


You will also need to make an upfront payment of $899 and the discount will be applied over 30 monthly bill credits. If you do the math, you will get $870 in bill credits over a 30-month period.

This is a limited-time offer and in case you are wondering, AT&T usually asks for $10 per month for the iPhone XS.

With this Black Friday deal, the phone itself will cost you a buck each month, which means it will be as good as free.

To jog your memory, the iPhone XS sports a 5.8 inches OLED display and it is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic. It features a 12MP main camera and a 12MP telephoto unit, and a 7MP selfie shooter.

Color options include Silver and Gold.

