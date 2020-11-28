Get the iPhone XS for next to nothing at AT&T

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



The 64GB model can be yours for a measly payment of $1 a month, but you will have to sign up for a new unlimited line which will set you back a minimum of $75 each month.







You will also need to make an upfront payment of $899 and the discount will be applied over 30 monthly bill credits. If you do the math, you will get $870 in bill credits over a 30-month period.



This is a limited-time offer and in case you are wondering, AT&T usually asks for $10 per month for the iPhone XS.



With this Black Friday deal, the phone itself will cost you a buck each month, which means it will be as good as free.



To jog your memory, the To jog your memory, the iPhone XS sports a 5.8 inches OLED display and it is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic. It features a 12MP main camera and a 12MP telephoto unit, and a 7MP selfie shooter.



Color options include Silver and Gold.