There's a good reason why the 5G iPhone SE (2023) could be based on the 5.8-inch iPhone X

According to a new report from Digitimes (via Cult of Mac ), Apple's suppliers are getting ready and "gearing up" to produce the iPhone SE (2022). TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that next year's model will be a minor upgrade followed by a bigger redesign scheduled for 2023. That means we should expect next year's model to include the same 4.7-inch LCD display used on last year's version, along with Touch ID, the same large bezels, and 3GB of memory.

Apple iPhone SE (2022) suppliers are "gearing up" to deliver their parts to Apple to begin production of the phone







Which chipset Apple will decide to use on next year's iPhone SE is not certain although the powerful 5nm A15 Bionic, used with the iPhone 13 series, is a strong possibility. The new iPhone SE might end up with the same 12MP and 7MP cameras found on the back and front of the iPhone SE (2020) respectively. And the 1821mAh battery that powers the current model might be back for an encore.





While the original iPhone SE was based on the design of the iPhone 5s, it had a larger 4.7-inch LCD display, upgraded A9 processor, larger battery capacity, and improved camera sensors. Last year's version was based on the iPhone 8, and if Kuo is correct, the iPhone SE (2022) will also be based on the iPhone 8.







One thing we need to point out is that the upcoming iPhone SE (2022) is expected to include support for 5G, which might be a reason for some users to upgrade to the new model when it is released next year. Apple has reportedly revealed that the next iPhone SE will be its lowest-priced 5G variant.







Digitimes report noted that suppliers of components like the voice coil motor (VCM) are "gearing up" to deliver their parts to Apple for the iPhone SE (2022) which is expected to be released in the first half of next year. Digitimes sources said that despite reports to the contrary, they haven't seen any drop in production for the most current iPhone models. The chip shortage reportedly forced Apple to cut production of the iPhone by 30% and other reports suggested that iPad production was cut in half in order to save components for higher-margin iPhone models.





The idea for the iPhone SE was hatched during a period when Android phone screens were getting larger and Apple was trying to catch up. The iPhone 6s Plus display weighed in at 5.5-inches and some users were hankering for a smaller screened iPhone model that wouldn't require them to purchase a dated unit with an older chipset, cameras, and smaller battery capacity. Thus the iPhone SE (which stands for Special Edition) was born.

The iPhone SE (2023) could be based on the iPhone X for one important reason-the screen size







The first iPhone SE was released on March 31, 2016, about one month after we told you the name of Apple's smaller-screened iPhone . The original models were available with 16GB and 64GB of storage. On March 24, 2017, one week shy of being exactly one year later, the iPhone SE was refreshed and the new units contained 32GB and 128GB of storage.





Apple's 2022 iPhone 14 line is rumored to include two models with a 6.1-inch display (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro) and two models sporting a 6.7-inch display (iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max). If Apple does use the iPhone XR as a template for the 2023 version of the iPhone SE as some have suggested, the problem is that at 6.1-inches, fans of small screens would not see much of an advantage over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.





That would lead consumers to consider the lower price as a reason for purchasing the iPhone SE (2023) and we don't believe that is what Apple wants. The idea of the SE line is to appease fans of the smaller screened iPhones which makes us wonder whether the iPhone SE (2023) might be based on the 5.8-inch iPhone X.

